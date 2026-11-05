Railway Engineer Loses Drive Legal Battle Over 4.5ft Dispute

Piers Connor loses property tribunal over 4.5ft driveway expansion against Dawn Moore-Elphick. Judge rules adverse possession claim invalid after six years of use.

A prominent railway engineer faces the prospect of dismantling his own driveway after losing a high-stakes legal battle over a narrow strip of land. Piers Connor and his partner Professor Christine Pasquire were defeated in their claim to own a 4.5ft section of paving slabs at their property in Hunters Rise, Leicestershire. The dispute centers on the couple's 2017 construction of an entrance arc designed to facilitate vehicle access from their £615,000 home to a nearby horse paddock. The ruling by Judge Ewan Paton in the Property Chamber effectively strips Connor of any legal title to the contested pavement.

Adverse Possession Claim Rejected

Piers Connor attempted to assert ownership through adverse possession, arguing that his continuous use of the land since 2017 granted him squatters rights. Representing himself in the tribunal, Connor maintained that his vehicles had passed over the strip daily, constituting factual possession with the intention to possess. However, the presiding judge rejected this argument, stating that such rights typically require a decade of uninterrupted usage. The court found that Connor had only been in factual possession of the block-paved area since 2017, a period significantly shorter than the legal threshold required to establish title through adverse possession.

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Opposing Legal Arguments Presented

The Moore-Elphicks, led by GP Dr Dawn Moore-Elphick and her husband Richard, firmly opposed the driveway expansion from its inception. They hired legal representation from Christopher Hudson, who characterized Connor and Pasquire as opportunists attempting to grab land that legally belonged to the couple. Hudson argued that the claimants had no right to alter the boundary and that the paving was an unauthorized encroachment. The tribunal heard extensive testimony regarding the history of the dispute, with Hudson emphasizing that the neighbors had never consented to the widening of the access route or the occupation of the 4.5ft strip.

Judge Rules Access Dispute Masquerading as Title

Judge Ewan Paton described the proceedings as an acrimonious neighbor dispute that escalated into personal threats. He noted that the Moore-Elphicks had previously threatened to diagonally cut through the paving slabs, highlighting the intensity of the conflict. The judge ruled that the case was fundamentally about access convenience rather than a genuine question of land title. He observed that the applicants had likely made the wrong legal application to address their immediate desire for a wider entrance arc. Paton clarified that the stone laying and vehicular passage did not confer ownership, regardless of the inconvenience the loss of the wedge might cause for large vehicles.

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Impact on Property Access and Future Plans

The decision leaves Piers Connor and Christine Pasquire in a precarious position regarding their property access. The judge acknowledged that the 1.4m wide strip is the key element for their intended use, though he noted there was no expert evidence proving the loss of the wedge would make access wholly impossible. Despite this practical difficulty, the legal reality is that the couple must now remove the paving slabs if they wish to respect the legal boundaries. The ruling serves as a strict precedent that physical occupation and paving do not override formal property rights held by neighbors.

Conclusion of the Legal Proceedings

This two-day hearing in the Property Chamber has brought a definitive end to the legal chapter of the dispute. The judge emphasized that mutual allegations and confrontations dating from the start of the conflict were not relevant to the legal determination of ownership. Consequently, Piers Connor is now expected to face the financial and logistical burden of rectifying the driveway. The case highlights the rigorous standards required for adverse possession claims and the potential consequences of unilateral changes to property boundaries without legal title or neighborly consent.