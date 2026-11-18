Billy Allison of Shirley was convicted of murdering Matthew O'Gara with a single neck punch at a Lichfield bar. The jury also found him guilty of grievous bodily harm against friend Adam Cooper after the May 24, 2026 attack.

Raise the Colours founding member Billy Allison was found guilty of murdering Matthew O'Gara after delivering a fatal punch to the publican's neck inside the Ricco and Loren bar in Lichfield. The Stafford Crown Court jury delivered its verdict following a trial that revealed Allison, 36, used his boxing experience to strike O'Gara on the dancefloor on May 24, 2026. The attack resulted in O'Gara suffering catastrophic injuries, including a broken neck and severed artery, which led to his death two days later at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

The Fatal Punch and Medical Catastrophe

Billy Allison delivered a punch with such force that prosecutor Timothy Hannam KC stated it could be heard over the DJ's sound system. The strike, described as having the precision of an experienced fighter, caused several bones in Matthew O'Gara's neck to break and split a major artery. The resulting hemorrhage at the base of O'Gara's brain caused massive internal bleeding, leading to cardiac arrest and eventual death.

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Mr. O'Gara, who operated The Plough pub on the outskirts of Lichfield, was rendered unconscious by the single blow to the back of his neck. The medical evidence presented to the court highlighted the lethality of the assault, confirming that the physical trauma was immediate and unsurvivable without rapid intervention. Allison, standing 6ft 5ins tall, targeted the smaller O'Gara after what he later claimed was a moment of drunken paranoia.

Violent Assault on Adam Cooper

Following the fatal strike, Billy Allison immediately targeted Adam Cooper, a 62-year-old friend of the victim. The jury also convicted Allison of grievous bodily harm with intent against Mr. Cooper, who was punched twice during the incident. Cooper testified that the force of Allison's attacks was comparable to being hit by a sledgehammer, noting that the defendant had demolished both men despite their size difference.

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The prosecution described Allison as appearing manic and almost frothing before the violence began. Witnesses observed that he seemed eager for a confrontation, exhibiting behavior consistent with someone under the influence of drugs. The court heard that Allison had consumed cocaine and alcohol earlier in the day while in Lichfield with his partner, Charlotte Dean, and fellow Raise the Colours members Ryan Bridge and Ben Cullen.

Flight and Arrest at the Hotel

After the brawl, Billy Allison fled the Ricco and Loren bar through a back entrance, accompanied by Ben Cullen. The pair swapped T-shirts and covered their faces as they walked through the city center, attempting to avoid identification. CCTV footage later placed them at a park near the city center around 1am before they arrived at the Cathedral Hotel on Beacon Street, where Cullen was staying.

Police arrested Allison from the hotel room at approximately 5am. When informed of his arrest on suspicion of murder, he initially remained silent. After being told that Matthew O'Gara had died from his injuries, Allison reportedly expressed dismay by putting his head in his arms. During police interviews, he declined to answer questions, offering only a no-comment response to investigators.

Courtroom Reaction and Defense Claims

In his testimony, Billy Allison stated he was truly sorry for his actions and acknowledged that they ended O'Gara's life. He claimed he never intended to cause serious injury or death, describing the assault as a moment of madness driven by intoxication and paranoia. Allison alleged he felt he was being stared at and acted impulsively to get the men away from him, though he admitted neither victim provoked the attack.

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The defense barrister, Gurdeep Garcha KC, sat with his back to the defendant during the verdict reading. Upon hearing the guilty verdicts, Allison appeared shocked, holding his head in his hands. He quickly paced to the right and left the dock without permission from the judge, crying as he was escorted away by security. The jury had taken less than four hours to reach their decisions after being kept unaware of Allison's association with the Raise the Colours group.