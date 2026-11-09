Rajat Jaswel Charged With Murder of Navneet Kaur in Hounslow

Rajat Jaswel faces murder charges after Navneet Kaur was fatally shot at his Hounslow residence. DCI Sarah Lee urges witnesses to share doorbell or dashcam footage to assist the ongoing Hendon Magistrates Court investigation.

Rajat Jaswel, 31, has been formally charged with murder following the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Navneet Kaur at a residential property in Hounslow, West London. The suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance at Hendon Magistrates' Court today to face these serious allegations.

The Arrest and Fatal Incident Details

Police officers were dispatched to Jaswel's address last Wednesday to conduct a routine welfare check on the premises. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ms. Kaur suffering from multiple fatal gunshot wounds. Despite the severity of the injuries, she was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

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The discovery of the victim led to the immediate arrest of Rajat Jaswel. In addition to the murder charge, the 31-year-old man has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. These charges reflect the serious nature of the weapons involved in the incident.

Police Investigation and Witness Appeals

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee is currently leading the investigation into the death of Navneet Kaur. She stated that while Rajat Jaswel has been charged, the police investigation remains ongoing and active. Authorities are still seeking any additional information that could further assist their inquiries.

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DCI Lee issued a specific appeal to the public for any relevant evidence. She emphasized that doorbell camera footage or dashcam recordings from the Hounslow area could be vital to the case. Individuals with such information are asked to contact police via the non-emergency number 101.

Citizens providing information must quote the reference number 01/8264940/26 when reporting to the authorities. This specific code ensures that any tips or video evidence are correctly logged and attributed to this specific case file for the investigators.

Victim Support and Court Proceedings

Navneet Kaur's next-of-kin have been formally informed of her death and are currently being supported by specialist police officers. The family is being assisted through this devastating loss as the legal proceedings against Rajat Jaswel move forward.

The case is set to proceed through the legal system, beginning with the upcoming appearance at Hendon Magistrates' Court. This initial hearing marks the first formal step in the judicial process following the arrest and charging of the suspect.

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Local residents and the wider community in Hounslow are urged to remain vigilant and assist with any ongoing police inquiries. The combination of the murder charge and firearm possession charge indicates a significant law enforcement response to this tragic event in West London.