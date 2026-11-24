Laura Mack lost her Raleigh home when Colony Townhome Apartments ignored an AI agent's promise of a rent deferment, highlighting risks in automated leasing management.

Laura Mack, a resident of Colony Townhome Apartments in Raleigh, North Carolina, was forcibly evicted from her home while recovering from medical surgery after an artificial intelligence chatbot erroneously granted her a rent extension. The incident culminated in a formal eviction notice delivered on November 16, which mandated that Mack vacate the premises within a three-day window, despite prior digital communications suggesting she was permitted to delay payment.

AI Agent Promises Deferral Before Eviction

The conflict began when Mack, who is not a salaried employee, communicated her financial constraints to Olivia, the AI leasing agent deployed by the property management company in December 2025. Mack explicitly warned the digital assistant that her recovery from a medical operation would delay her ability to pay rent. On November 8, Colony Townhome Apartments sent an email stating that Mack's rent was past due and asking for a specific date to pay the outstanding balance of $3,934.17.

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In response to the demand for payment, Mack replied to the email requesting an extension. The automated system, operating through the Olivia interface, responded with a direct confirmation that paying on November 30, the final day of the month, was an acceptable arrangement. This digital confirmation led Mack to believe her housing payments were secure and that she was being granted temporary financial relief during her post-operative recovery period.

Staff Reject AI Decision, Tenant Faces Homelessness

The situation collapsed when Mack received the eviction notice on November 16. Upon contacting the leasing office to explain that the AI agent had already approved her deferred payment schedule, Mack was informed by human staff that the chatbot's response was incorrect and not binding. Mack expressed deep disappointment with the management team, noting that she had previously held a face-to-face discussion with an office agent who understood her medical situation.

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Mack further argued that the management's inconsistency was exacerbated by their reliance on the AI for rapid maintenance responses. On October 31, Mack reported a severe ceiling leak to the Olivia chatbot, which immediately contacted a maintenance worker. The worker arrived within an hour to assess the damage, which left a significant portion of Mack's ceiling exposed. However, the repair was not completed until November 12, just four days before the eviction notice was served.

Systemic Failures in Automated Property Management

Mack believed that the ongoing maintenance delays provided grounds for grace regarding her rent payment, a sentiment seemingly supported by the AI's earlier authorization. The discrepancy between the AI's promises and the management's final actions left Mack without housing. She is currently homeless and residing in a hotel while she attempts to resolve the legal and financial fallout of the eviction. The incident highlights the dangers of delegating critical financial negotiations to automated systems without robust human oversight.

Management Response and Ongoing Investigation

Colony Townhome Apartments issued a statement to local media claiming they are currently gathering all information related to the matter. The company promised to provide a comprehensive update to WRAL in the following week. When the Daily Mail attempted to contact the leasing office for comment, the Olivia AI system answered the call but failed to transfer the inquiry to a human agent, further illustrating the operational gaps in their customer service protocol.

This case serves as a stark warning for tenants and property managers alike regarding the integration of AI in housing administration. While tools like Olivia can streamline maintenance requests, their authority in financial agreements remains ambiguous. Mack's eviction underscores the need for clear boundaries in automated leasing processes to prevent similar tragedies where vulnerable individuals are left without shelter due to digital misunderstandings.