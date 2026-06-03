Ralf Schumacher's Ex-Wife Makes Thinly Veiled Dig at Him Over New Marriage

Ralf Schumacher's ex-wife Cora has made a thinly veiled dig at him over his new marriage to Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne. The former F1 driver got married to Etienne in Saint-Tropez at the weekend, just 19 months after coming out as gay.

Ralf Schumacher 's ex-wife Cora has made a thinly veiled dig at him over his new marriage to Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne , a Frenchman 14 years her junior.

The former F1 driver, brother to stricken legendary former Ferrari star Michael, got married to Etienne in Saint-Tropez at the weekend. Ralf, 50, and Etienne, 36, were joined in matrimony just 19 months after the ex-driver came out as gay and his ex-wife Cora made a thinly veiled dig while purporting to offer her best wishes. Cora told BILD just before her ex-husband's nuptials: 'They always say: True love finds a way.

In some cases, it just takes a little longer until everyone at the racetrack really knows which way the race is headed. Nevertheless, all the best for your wedding.

' Her 'which way the race is headed' remark appeared to allude to her ex-husband's sexuality, having been married to him for 14 years and shared a son, David. The relationship between the two since he came out has been a fractious one and Cora even burned her wedding dress.

Ralf Schumacher (left) and his new husband Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne (right) share a kiss The happy couple put on a lavish ceremony and after-party for their friends and family Ralf (right) and his new husband Etienne (left), are pictured on a speedboat in Saint-Tropez on their wedding day She also made a public plea to Ralf to leave her alone so she could 'heal in peace' after she had reacted angrily to his bombshell, claiming she had 'wasted her best years' on him. While the anger appears to have cooled somewhat, the couple are evidently no longer close.

And when the marriage was first reported she said she and her then partner Steven Bo Bekendam were happy for the pair, stating: 'Steven and I wish Ralf and Etienne all the best and much happiness.

' Her relationship has since ended and she is understood to be single again. New photos of Ralf's wedding day show off the lavish ceremony, exchange of rings and scenes of celebration at the reception. Both men wore navy suits with bright blue ties for the ceremony itself inside the Saint-Tropez Town Hall. Ralf's son David, 24, was his father's best man on the day, while Etienne was accompanied by his mother, Helene.

The ceremony was an intimate affair, with the happy couple surrounded by a small selection of close friends and family. They then cruised through the Gulf of Saint-Tropez on a speedboat previously owned by Elton John.

Cora Schumacher (above) offered a thinly veiled dig at her ex-husband in her congratulatory message The newlyweds are seen slicing into a gigantic wedding cake with sparklers on top Ralf and Etienne share their first dance together surrounded by loved ones Join the discussionWould you ever allow a documentary crew to film your wedding day? Why or why not? What's your view?

Other photos show them performing the first dance, dressed in all white, which was clearly the theme their guests also committed to. And images also captured the moment the couple cut into their gigantic wedding cake, which was lit with sparklers on top and flanked by two towers of macarons. The festivities all took place at a prestigious yacht club on the Cote d'Azur and the wedding celebrations went on for three days.

Ralf and Etienne's relationship has been followed by Sky Germany's cameras for a fly-on-the-wall documentary. In the show, they speak about the start of their romance.

'I was in love at first sight,' Etienne said, before his partner joked, 'It took me a little longer. ' Etienne then revealed it was an inauspicious start, adding: 'I sent him two, three, no, five messages, but never got a reply.

' The couple are photographed on board a luxury speedboat previously owned by Elton John Guests partied at a prestigious yacht club in the South of France over the weekend The relationship went public in July 2024, which was also when Ralf came out to the wider world. The documentary also captured both men receiving Botox treatment ahead of their big day.

Schumacher's previous marriage to Cora took place when he was 27 and she was 25 back in 2001 at a church. He drove in Formula One over a decade until 2007 for Jordan, Williams and Toyota. Schumacher won six races but was always the less successful brother, with the iconic Michael winning seven world championships.

Michael is now wheelchair-bound and has not been seen publicly since his horrifying skiing crash in 2013, with the exact nature of his current condition kept as a closely guarded secret by family and friends





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Ralf Schumacher Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne Cora Schumacher F1 Formula One Michael Schumacher Gay Marriage Wedding Saint-Tropez

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