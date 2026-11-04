Ralph Fiennes Admits He Was A 'Dick' For Rejecting James Bond Offer

Ralph Fiennes reveals he turned down James Bond to suggest a 1950s noir reboot, praising Daniel Craig. This misses the chance as Jack Lowden and Callum Turner audition.

Ralph Fiennes has disclosed that he missed the opportunity to become James Bond because he acted like a dick when producers initially approached him. The actor, now 63, is famous for his role as British Secret Intelligence Service head Gareth Mallory in the Bond franchise.

Ralph Fiennes Rejects Bond For 1950s Noir Vision

Ralph Fiennes explained that he proposed a radical reinvention of the films to align them with Ian Fleming's original novels. He asked producers if they could shoot the movies in black and white set in the mid-1950s with a film noir aesthetic.

Also read Jack Lowden says James Bond casting speculation is ‘flattering’

He believed this approach would capture the lonely, sexy, and slightly violent tone of the early books. Ralph noted that the earlier films were closer to the source material than the later, more tongue-in-cheek entries.

Fans are eagerly anticipating news of the next star to play 007 after Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and a third mystery actor took part in final auditions last month. Ralph admitted he might have been too difficult during those early discussions with Barbara Broccoli.

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Judgment Of Daniel Craig's Gritty Reboot

Ralph Fiennes later acknowledged that Daniel Craig successfully reinvented the role by going gritty, plausible, and dark. He stated that Craig satisfied all the franchise requirements while maintaining wit and human depth.

Speaking in an upcoming episode of BBC Radio 3's The Essay, Ralph shared his thoughts on how the character evolved over decades. He emphasized that the shift to a more complex hero was a fantastic direction for the series.

He conceded that his initial taste for a less humorous version was out of step with what the franchise needed to succeed globally. The production team clearly preferred the modern, realistic interpretation over his suggested noir style.

Jake Lowden And Callum Turner Lead Auditions

Jack Lowden has received clear approval from fans and is currently given odds of 8/11 to bag the role. Callum Turner faces 2/1 odds, while all other contenders have been given less favorable odds of 16/1.

Bookies at Ladbrokes said the Bond race is reaching crunch time, with punters firmly backing Jack Lowden to get the call. The latest speculation about the third mystery star has only fueled support for the Scottish actor.

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Callum Turner is viewed as his biggest threat in the competition for the iconic spy position. The final screen tests took place at Bray Studios in Berkshire last month, signaling the end of the long search.

Amazon MGM Studios Targets December Casting

Bond producer Amy Pascal confirmed that the casting process was reaching its conclusion in August. She stated that the end of the year is a good bet for announcing the new star of the series.

Casting by December would allow Amazon MGM Studios to start filming the next movie in 2027. Dune director Denis Villeneuve is taking on the project, bringing a distinct visual style to the franchise.

Mission: Impossible star Simon Pegg and actor David Harewood have also been linked with the role in recent reports. Only six actors have ever played the British Secret Service agent in the official film series since Sean Connery.