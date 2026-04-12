Ralston: Celtic Possess the Mentality and Experience to Conquer Trophies

Anthony Ralston believes Celtic's experienced squad, led by Callum McGregor, is equipped to win trophies, citing their strong mentality and ability to grind out results. He reflects on the recent victory against St Mirren, emphasizing the importance of learning from each game and focusing on continuous improvement.

Anthony Ralston believes the collective experience and strong mentality within Celtic 's squad are key ingredients for success as they navigate a crucial phase of the season. With a Scottish Cup semi-final looming and the Premiership title race intensifying with only five games remaining, Ralston emphasized the importance of their experienced players and the team's ability to grind out results, as demonstrated in their recent 1-0 victory over St Mirren. Ralston highlighted the presence of key figures like captain Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Liam Scales, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, all of whom bring significant experience to the squad. He also acknowledged the need to support younger players and those less familiar with the pressure of a title challenge and cup runs, stating the team's shared objective is the same, and they’re moving towards that goal collectively.

The defender also addressed the challenges of the St Mirren match, where Celtic struggled to extend their lead despite creating opportunities. He acknowledged the stress that arises from failing to secure a second goal and the importance of learning from such situations. Ralston explained that a team like St Mirren is always well-organized and hardworking, making it difficult to break them down. He emphasized the team's focus on winning, recognizing that it is the core value of Celtic, but also mentioned the importance of analysing how to improve their performance. Ralston stated that the squad is keen to focus on areas where they can improve, such as finishing off games and getting the ball up the pitch quicker, while also praising the team's mentality to see games out and focus on the victory. He recognized the value of a win, especially at this stage of the season, and expressed confidence for the challenges ahead.

Ralston discussed the importance of maintaining focus and a positive mindset. He noted that while it would have been preferable to secure a more comfortable victory against St Mirren, the team is still in a strong position. Ralston acknowledged the areas for improvement, like finishing off opportunities, while also highlighting the team's resilience in seeing out a tight victory. The focus on winning is something that is always consistent with the team and club’s values. He believes that the squad's experience and collective drive will be essential as they strive for trophies. He is confident that the squad will take the lessons learned from the St Mirren match into their upcoming fixtures, maintaining a positive mindset and aiming to build on their current form. Ralston's words reflect a clear understanding of the challenges ahead and the crucial role that mentality plays in achieving success in the high-stakes environment of Scottish football. Ralston wants to create a solid environment and he has faith in the team's ability to grind their way to glory





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Celtic Anthony Ralston Scottish Premiership Scottish Cup Callum Mcgregor Winning Mentality

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