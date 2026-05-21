Rami Malek Reflects on Playing Gay Role and Almost Not Accepting It

Rami Malek admits he was initially hesitant to take on the leading role of a gay man in The Man I Love due to perceived similarities with his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. He shared his experiences and thought processes behind his apprehensions.

Rami Malek , who famously played Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and is set to take on a new leading role in The Man I Love , was initially hesitant due to perceived similarities between Mercury's struggles and those of his character.

However, he overcame his apprehension and took on the challenge. Speaking at a press conference, he shared that he had a 'certain sense of fear' and questioned what he had been 'afraid of' as the parallels continued. He later expressed that he trusted the director's vision and put his trust in his extraordinary hands.

Meanwhile, Ira Sachs, the director of The Man I Love, mentioned that Rami's casting was crucial to the film's success because he was a 'star,' both in terms of the entertainment industry but also for the unpredictability and potential for the unexpected. Despite the perceived similarities between Mercury and Jimmy George, Sachs saw them as 'radically different figures altogether.

' After the impressive standing ovation following the premiere, Sachs reflected that the film is about 'what we can bring to each other through art, through love, through pain, through memory.





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Rami Malek The Man I Love Cannes Film Festival Bohemian Rhapsody Playing A Gay Man Playing Freddie Mercury Playing A Man Facing AIDS

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