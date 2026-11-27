Nicola Dodsworth's vehicle crashed into Sarah and David Holland's house on November 20, causing significant structural damage and leaving the car embedded in the bay window.

A hair salon owner in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, caused a spectacular crash when her Range Rover reversed uncontrollably into a neighboring townhouse on the morning of November 20. The incident, captured on doorbell camera footage, shows Nicola Dodsworth attempting to exit her vehicle before it rolls backward at speed across the street.

The luxury SUV slammed into the property of neighbors Sarah and David Holland, embedding itself in the bay window and sending bricks and debris flying. Despite the severity of the collision, Ms. Dodsworth escaped with only a minor cut to her cheek, while the vehicle remained stuck in the frontage of the residence hours later.

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The Mechanics of the Accidental Crash

Video evidence reveals the precise sequence of events leading to the property damage. Ms. Dodsworth is seen fastening her seatbelt and starting the ignition of her 2018 Evoque model. In a bizarre sequence, she opens the door and begins to climb out, only to realize the car has begun to move backward on its own.

Desperate to regain control, the driver scrambles back toward the steering wheel as the four-by-four accelerates across the road. The vehicle then crashes directly into the opposite house, leaving the interior of the bay window destroyed and structural elements scattered across the driveway.

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Suspect Claims Memory Loss and Demands Payment

Nicola Dodsworth, who operates a long-established hair and tanning business in the town, stated she had no recollection of how she lost control of the vehicle. She insisted she was simply trying to reverse out of her parking spot when the accident occurred. When asked for an explanation, she repeatedly claimed she could not remember the details of the incident.

Furthermore, Ms. Dodsworth expressed anger that her private doorbell camera footage had been leaked to social media. She suggested her devices may have been hacked and warned that whoever leaked the video would face trouble. She also indicated a willingness to give a paid interview, comparing the potential fame of the event to the viral Ibiza Final Boss phenomenon.

Property Damage and Official Police Response

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to the scene in the Romanby area at approximately 9 am on November 20. A spokesperson stated that structural engineers were dispatched to assess the damage to the residential property, which was estimated at three hundred thousand pounds in value. No serious injuries were reported to the authorities.

The neighbors, Sarah and David Holland, declined to comment on the ordeal when approached by journalists. Meanwhile, Ms. Dodsworth returned to her business operations within days of the accident. The Range Rover remained embedded in the townhouse structure for an extended period following the collision.