Rangers have signed former Hearts manager Derek McInnes on a three‑year deal, replacing the German coach who is moving to Red Bull Salzburg. The club also completed a £4.7 million signing of a 22‑year‑old striker from Hansa Rostock, aiming to strengthen the squad for the upcoming season.

Rangers have secured a deal to bring Derek McInnes to Ibrox, ending the brief tenure of the German manager who is set to take charge at Red Bull Salzburg.

The appointment was confirmed after intensive negotiations between the club hierarchy, represented by chief executive Jim Gillespie and director Andrew Cavenagh, and McInnes, who previously guided Hearts to a runner‑up finish in the 2025‑26 Scottish Premiership. The Govan side will offer the former Kilmarnock boss a three‑year contract, providing both stability and a proven track record in Scottish football.

McInnes replaces the German coach, whose departure to the Austrian giants will see Rangers receive a £2 million compensation package, easing the financial burden of the managerial change. The move comes on the back of a busy winter transfer window for the Light Blues, during which they secured the services of a 22‑year‑old centre‑forward from Hansa Rostock for a reported £4.7 million.

The striker, previously plying his trade in Germany's third tier, impressed with his physical presence and goal‑scoring instincts, prompting Rangers to fast‑track the signing. Observers noted that the acquisition bore the hallmarks of former Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Rohl, who has been instrumental in shaping the club's recruitment strategy.

Rohl, who is slated to join Red Bull Salzburg alongside the outgoing German manager, is believed to have played a pivotal role in identifying the German forward's potential and facilitating his move to Scotland. While the appointment of McInnes appears to have been the sole option discussed by Cavenagh and Gillespie, rumours persisted that Hearts - nicknamed the Tractor Boys - were also interested in luring the 54‑year‑old coach back to Tynecastle.

Ultimately, the Glasgow outfit prevailed, and supporters in the G51 stand will be hoping that McInnes can inject the experience and tactical acumen that were lacking during the latter stages of the 2025‑26 campaign, when Rangers' inconsistent selection and lack of depth raised concerns among the fanbase. With a seasoned manager now at the helm and a promising young striker bolstering the attack, Rangers aim to re‑establish themselves as genuine title contenders and restore confidence among a demanding fan base





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