Rangers CEO Hints at Managerial Plan B Amidst Poor Form and Drops Clues on Next Boss

Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart has reassured fans about the club's plans amidst their poor form, implying a 'Plan B' regarding the manager's role and offering hints about the future coaching direction, while also detailing their rigorous recruitment process which lead to Russell Martin's appointment.

Patrick Stewart , the CEO of Rangers , has reassured fans that the club is actively working on a 'Plan B' should Russell Martin depart, although he emphasized that this contingency planning would be in place regardless of the team's current struggles. This news comes in the wake of a particularly challenging period for the club, marked by one of the worst starts to a season in their history.

Rangers currently find themselves nine points adrift of the top spot, having failed to secure a win in their last five league matches. Furthermore, their Champions League campaign ended prematurely before it even began, adding to the growing concerns among the fanbase. The Record Sport reported earlier this week that the club had already begun exploring alternative coaching options, fueled by suspicions that a change might be made as early as this weekend, should the team fail to progress in the Premier Sports Cup against Hibernian. The severity of the situation prompted a meeting between CEO Stewart, sporting director Kevin Thelwell, and the Rangers Fan Advisory Board (FAB) this week. The minutes of this meeting, now publicly available, offer a clearer understanding of the club's position and future plans. Stewart was directly questioned about the existence of a 'Plan B,' acknowledging that the club is indeed considering alternative scenarios. However, he stressed that such planning is standard procedure, a fundamental aspect of good governance and not solely driven by the team's poor performance. Stewart clarified that succession planning is a normal practice for all key roles within the organization, not just the head coach position. He also firmly stated that this planning doesn't necessarily indicate any immediate actions being taken to replace Russell Martin. \The identity of Martin's potential successor remains uncertain, with several prominent figures reportedly in the running according to bookmakers, including Sean Dyche, Steven Gerrard, Danny Rohl, and Gary O'Neil. However, Stewart seemed to provide a subtle hint regarding the characteristics of the next permanent manager. He appeared to suggest that the club is seeking a coach who aligns with Martin's possession-based tactical approach, potentially tempering speculation linking Dyche to the role. When questioned about the recruitment process that led to Martin's appointment in the first place, Stewart emphasized the thoroughness of the club's evaluation. He stated that the club conducted extensive reference checks, interviews, and data analysis. The club's analysis, according to Stewart, demonstrated that possession-dominant teams tend to achieve greater success in Scotland and in comparable leagues throughout Europe. This analysis significantly influenced the search for a new manager and ultimately resulted in Russell Martin's appointment. Kevin Thelwell, the sporting director, echoed this sentiment, stating that the club's intention is to dominate possession both on and off the ball, generating more and better scoring opportunities, ultimately leading to success. While Thelwell acknowledged that there have been glimpses of this approach under Martin, he conceded that the team has failed to sustain the required level of performance and that immediate improvement is essential. \The meeting with the FAB revealed that the club is aware of the disappointment among the fanbase and committed to addressing the issues causing the current decline. Stewart's emphasis on proactive succession planning is an indication of the club's desire to ensure stability and to minimize any disruption in the event of a managerial change. The club is clearly determined to adapt to the challenges and refocus its efforts on achieving its long-term objectives. There is a growing expectation amongst fans that the club will need to improve considerably in order to achieve those objectives. Whether or not the changes take place in the near future, the message sent out by Stewart is one of assurance that the club has a plan to address the poor start to the season and an intention to quickly improve results. The fans will be eager to see the team make amends, and will have their eyes peeled for the next move made by the club's board. The Rangers board will need to stay resolute as they attempt to navigate what could be one of the most challenging seasons in the history of the club





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rangers Russell Martin Patrick Stewart Manager Soccer

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rangers FAB 'forcibly challenge' Russell Martin backing from board during Stewart and Thelwell summitThe Rangers Fan Advisory Board took to social media to update supporters on their meeting with the Ibrox hierarchy

Read more »

Rangers players should want to 'fight' Russell Martin over his cop out interview answerThe Hearts' fan favourite wasn't having the excuses dished out by Martin after defeat to the Jambos

Read more »

Russell Martin told exactly when Rangers decision makers will lose patience with under fire bossThe boss is facing major pressure after a winless start to the Premiership campaign

Read more »

Russell Martin has committed a Rangers sin that has left title winner baffledGregory Vignal can't understand one revelation that has escaped the Ibrox dressing room

Read more »

Davide Ancelotti drops next Rangers boss clue as Russell Martin mistake he will ‘never’ make namedThe Italian was in the running for the hot seat before Martin was given the nod by the new Ibrox owners

Read more »

Hibs can sink Russell Martin as Rangers swimming trip takes bonkers material to new levelTam doesn't know what the under fire boss expected to achieve with Loch Lomond outing as he lifts the lid on his own team bonding sessions

Read more »