Rangers' Challenge for Title and Champions League Spot

Rangers are currently fighting for their title hopes after suffering a string of defeats and slipping seven points behind the leaders with three games left. Keeping their hopes alive of qualifying for the Champions League takes precedence, and defeat on Sunday would leave them with no path to continental riches.

For those at Rangers , trophyless campaigns have become an all-too-familiar occurence in the last decade. Of the nine full seasons since returning to the Scottish Premiership in 2016, six have ended without silverware.

Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday summed up the stakes for Danny Rohl and his side in Sunday's Old Firm derby at Celtic Park.

"It's obviously not what they were looking for, but the fact of the matter is Rangers' trophy now is to make sure that Celtic don't win the league," he told However Rohl disagrees that Rangers' season is now about stopping Celtic winning the league, insisting they are playing for themselves and their supporters. Keeping their hopes alive of qualifying for the Champions League has to be the aim, though.

Defeat on Sunday would consign them to third place and no path to the riches of Europe's elite club competition. After taking charge in October in the aftermath of Russell Martin's short and tumultuous reign, Rohl received plenty of praise for hauling Rangers into the race.

A 13-point gap to leaders Hearts came down to one before the split, but back-to-back defeats by Motherwell and the leaders have turned the tone of debate as Rangers slipped seven points behind with three games left





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