Rangers close in on Dan Neil to solve leadership crisis

Rangers are closing in on a deal for Sunderland and Ipswich midfielder Dan Neil, whose leadership skills are seen as vital to fix the team's mentality issues after a disastrous end to the 2025-26 season.

Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil , who is currently on loan at Ipswich Town and whose loan spell has ended.

The move is seen as a critical step to address the leadership void that has plagued the Ibrox side, especially after their shocking collapse in the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership title race. Neil, who captained Sunderland to promotion from the Championship and later helped Ipswich achieve their own promotion ambitions, brings a winning mentality and proven leadership that Rangers desperately need.

Rangers' season ended in disappointment as they lost four consecutive matches after the split, falling from title favorites to a third-place finish. The lack of on-field leaders was glaring, and the departure of longtime captain James Tavernier has only worsened the situation. Manager Danny Rohl has identified mentality as the biggest issue facing the club, and Neil's arrival could be the solution.

At 24, Neil has already demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, having captained Sunderland at a young age and played a key role in their return to the Premier League. His experience in high-pressure situations would be invaluable for a Rangers squad that has often crumbled under expectations. Rohl has also overseen a shift in transfer strategy, focusing on younger, high-potential players.

Three of Rangers' four January signings were 22 years old, indicating a move towards developing talent rather than splashing cash on established stars. Despite missing out on Europa League qualification, the club aims to continue this approach, targeting bargain players who can grow in value. Players like Luke Graham have been linked, and Neil fits the mold of a leader who can stabilize the squad while still being in his prime.

If the deal goes through, Neil will not only provide quality on the ball but also instill the resilience and grit that has been missing at Ibrox. Rangers fans will hope that his arrival finally ends the mentality issues that cost them silverware this season





footyinsider247 / 🏆 53. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rangers Dan Neil Transfer Leadership Scottish Premiership

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hearts would be 'silly' not to sign Rangers striker Bojan Miovski nowHearts have been told to make a move for Rangers striker Bojan Miovski as Rangers look set to sign Lawrence Shankland.

Read more »

Lawrence Shankland transfer news: Rangers sign striker from Hearts ahead of Scotland World Cup dutyRangers have signed Lawrence Shankland from Hearts; the 30-year-old was captain at Tynecastle Park and scored 20 goals last season; the striker is heading to the World Cup with Scotland; Rangers are also interested in Dundees Luke Graham, plus midfielder Dan Neil who is leaving...

Read more »

Sunderland's first black player breaks silence on racist abuseRoland Gregoire, Sunderland's first black player, shares his painful experiences of facing racism during his football career, including racist abuse and the fear of his brothers being targeted.

Read more »

Rangers target Dan Neil as Cameron faces uncertain futureRangers midfielder Cameron, on loan at Aberdeen, may be moved on as Rangers pursue Dan Neil of Sunderland, who could push him down the pecking order.

Read more »