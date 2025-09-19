Rangers Fan Graham Wright's Remains Found at Loch Lomond

The remains of Graham Wright, a 38-year-old Rangers fan known as 'Dude', were discovered at Rubha Dubh, near Firkin Point, Loch Lomond on September 13th. The death is being treated as unexplained, and police are appealing for information.

Rangers fan Graham Wright , 38, was reported missing on Monday, August 25, after last being seen around noon on Wednesday, August 20 on Cumberland Street. A frantic search was launched before police were called to Rubha Dubh, near Firkin Point, Loch Lomond , on September 13 after a member of the public made the grim discovery of human remains. On Wednesday, officers confirmed the remains belonged to Graham, affectionately known to friends as 'Dude'.

The death is still being treated as unexplained, and his family has been informed. A dedicated team of officers are carrying out investigations, including door-to-door enquiries and examining all available CCTV footage in the area. The area can be busy with visitors and dog walkers, and I would urge anyone who was staying in the area to come forward. Any piece of information you think is small or insignificant could prove vital.



Graham’s loved ones have been left devastated following the tragic news and tributes have flooded in on social media. Collette Hughes added: 'I’m deeply saddened to hear that the human remains found on Loch Lomond have been identified as Dude. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace wee bear.' Laura Martin said: 'So heartbreaking, one of the first people I met when moved to Gorbals years back, such a genuine nice boy. The days we hung around park drinking as teens. Sending love and prayers to all family.' David Clarke said: 'Wee Graham Wright (dude) grown up with this boy hung about with him for years in same block of 200 Sandiefield. So so sad to hear about this heartbreaking news. RIP wee man YNWA Dude.' Colette Wheeler said: 'Rip Dude some mad memories in school. Sleep tight.' Jodie Docherty said: 'Had some mad nights with you back in the day. Rest easy Graham Wright.' John Mccann said: 'Pure sad. Lovely wee guy thoughts are with all the family.' Stewart Tannock wrote: 'RIP Graeme, your mum will be watching over you now.' Robyn Letham added: 'Rip Graham Wright. Absolutely gutted. Rest easy dude xxx'



Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp said: 'Our thoughts are with Graham's family and friends at this extremely difficult time and they are being supported by specialist officers. It is vital we get answers for them and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish how his remains came to be on the shore of Loch Lomond. Searches of the area will continue. Please be reassured we are doing everything we can to get answers and there will be a large police presence as these enquiries continue.' Superintendent Mark Stirling said: “I would like to extend my sympathies to Graham's family and friends as they try to come to terms with their loss. We understand the significant impact this will have on the local community and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far. We will have additional patrols in the area to offer reassurance, this includes uniformed and plain-clothed officers from the local division, as well as national resources. If anyone has any concerns, or information, please speak to officers.





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rangers Graham Wright Loch Lomond Missing Person Unexplained Death Police Investigation

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Human remains of missing Glasgow man found on Loch Lomond in 'unexplained' deathOn Saturday, September 13, officers were called to the Rubha Dubh, near Firkin Point, after a member of the public made the discovery. The remains were identified as those of 38-year-old Graham Wright.

Read more »

Human remains found at Loch Lomond identified as missing Rangers fanExtensive enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

Read more »

Human remains found in Loch Lomond identified as missing man as police probe 'unexplained death'A major Police Scotland investigation is under way, with the force treating Graham Wright's death as 'unexplained'.

Read more »

Human remains found at Loch Lomond identified as missing man Graham WrightGraham Wright was last seen in Glasgow last month - police are trying to establish how his remains came to be on the shore of Loch Lomond.

Read more »

Pals of 'lovely' Rangers fan 'heartbroken' after remains found at Loch LomondGraham Wright, 38, was reported missing on Monday, August 25, after last being seen at around noon on Wednesday, August 20 on Cumberland Street.

Read more »

Robbie Neilson reveals Hearts go karting fight with Craig Gordon as team bonding session spills overSwaud outings are the hot topic this week after Russell Martin took the Rangers squad wild swimming in Loch Lomond

Read more »