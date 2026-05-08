Rangers Fans Face Strict Rules Ahead of Final Old Firm Clash

Rangers fans traveling to Celtic Park for the final Old Firm clash of the season face strict rules ahead of the match. Supporters have been urged to arrive at least two hours before kick-off, with face coverings banned. The 2,000 traveling fans will be in the away corner at Celtic Park after weeks of debate over the allocation. The Hoops initially refused to allow Rangers fans into the stadium, citing concerns over the presence of the Union Bears ultras. This demand came after a chaotic Scottish Cup clash at Ibrox in March, where both sets of fans clashed on the pitch. The Ibrox club has now urged its fans to stage an away end blackout. Rangers fans arriving after 10am may be held until after kick-off, while supporters could be held for up to 25 minutes after the game, subject to Police Scotland's discretion. The game is set to be heavily policed following the chaos that unfolded at Ibrox in April. Supporters have been handed a list of prohibited items, including face coverings, reinforced gloves, drums, megaphones, flagpoles, and flags exceeding 2m x 1m in size. Pyrotechnics are strictly banned, and anyone found in possession of one will be arrested.

Rangers fans traveling to Celtic Park for the final Old Firm clash of the season face strict rules ahead of the match. Supporters have been urged to arrive at least two hours before kick-off, with face coverings banned.

The 2,000 traveling fans will be in the away corner at Celtic Park after weeks of debate over the allocation. The Hoops initially refused to allow Rangers fans into the stadium, citing concerns over the presence of the Union Bears ultras. This demand came after a chaotic Scottish Cup clash at Ibrox in March, where both sets of fans clashed on the pitch.

However, Rangers later agreed to comply after the ultras section stepped aside. The Ibrox club has now urged its fans to stage an away end blackout. Rangers fans arriving after 10am may be held until after kick-off, while supporters could be held for up to 25 minutes after the game, subject to Police Scotland's discretion. The game is set to be heavily policed following the chaos that unfolded at Ibrox in April.

Supporters have been handed a list of prohibited items, including face coverings, reinforced gloves, drums, megaphones, flagpoles, and flags exceeding 2m x 1m in size. Pyrotechnics are strictly banned, and anyone found in possession of one will be arrested





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Rangers Celtic Old Firm Scottish Cup Union Bears Ibrox Parkhead Face Coverings Ultras Police Pyrotechnics Fans Match Travel Rules Ban Blackout

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