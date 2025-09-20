Rangers Fans Protest Forces Delay in Premier Sports Cup Clash with Hibs

A large protest by Rangers fans during the Premier Sports Cup match against Hibernian caused a delay as supporters voiced their anger at manager Russell Martin and the club's leadership. The demonstration, fueled by the team's poor performance, led to the throwing of objects onto the pitch and the display of banners demanding Martin's departure. The game was temporarily halted, highlighting the growing discontent among the Rangers fanbase.

Rangers fans' frustration boiled over in a Premier Sports Cup encounter with Hibernian , leading to a significant protest that brought the game to a temporary halt. Thousands of supporters voiced their displeasure outside Ibrox Stadium, directing their anger toward manager Russell Martin and chief executive Patrick Stewart before the match commenced.

The pressure on Martin is immense, with the team struggling to secure a victory in the Premiership this season, currently languishing in 11th place. This poor performance has fueled the discontent among the fanbase, who are demanding immediate change. The protest began with fans throwing objects onto the pitch during the clash, causing a delay after only 13 minutes of play. A banner was then unveiled, displaying the message: 'Delaying the inevitable - Martin must go,' a clear indication of the fans' sentiments regarding the manager's future. This demonstration occurred while chairman Andrew Cavenagh was in Glasgow, having flown in from the United States to witness the cup tie, further highlighting the gravity of the situation and the heightened scrutiny on the club's leadership. A significant gathering of fans took place near the entrance on Edmiston Drive, chanting loudly: 'Martin get to f***' and 'Russell Martin, get out of our club,' expressing their dissatisfaction within yards of the home dressing room, a stark illustration of the intensity of feeling within the Rangers faithful. Speaking to BBC Sportsound prior to the match, Martin acknowledged the anticipated protest but remained focused on the team's performance. He stated: 'Obviously, I knew it was coming, but I haven't seen it or heard it. The guys have really closed ranks this week in training, they've been amazing. The staff, the players, I just want them to put that on the pitch because it's the only thing we can impact.' Martin emphasized the importance of the team's collective effort and their preparations, hoping to translate their hard work into a positive performance on the field. He continued, saying, 'make it really clear what's going to help us on the training pitch. We've agreed on it all this week, about what's going to be really important today. Now they just have to deliver that. Hopefully you'll see that in the performance. We want to dictate as much of this game as we possibly can, as high up the pitch as possible.' This focus on the game's tactical approach and the players' execution suggested that Martin remained optimistic about his team's prospects, despite the challenging circumstances and the growing calls for his removal. The protest's impact on the players' morale and performance was a key concern. The manager's response showed his efforts to maintain control and focus on their game strategy, attempting to guide the team forward amidst the tumultuous environment. This event provides a good insight into the passion of the Rangers' fanbase and the impact of poor results on the supporters' views. The protests show the direct impact that a manager's performance has on the supporters of the club. The fans' unwavering support and dedication to the team shows how dedicated and passionate supporters are. This event illustrates the complex relationship between a football club's management, its players, and its fanbase, especially in a high-profile context like the Premier Sports Cup.





