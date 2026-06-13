Rangers in Advanced Talks to Appoint Derek McInnes as Danny Röhl Eyes Move to RB Salzburg

Rangers have initiated formal discussions with Hearts head coach Derek McInnes regarding the managerial position at Ibrox, as current boss Danny Röhl nears a transfer to RB Salzburg. The Scottish club's leadership, including chairman Andrew Cavanagh and CEO Jim Gillespie, are monitoring the situation closely while attending Scotland's World Cup opener against Haiti. McInnes, a former Rangers player, previously declined the role in 2017 but now appears poised to take over should Röhl depart. Hearts' strong second-place finish under McInnes last season underscores his appeal, though any agreement would need to satisfy Rangers' terms given Röhl's remaining contract. The club is already undergoing a significant summer rebuild, highlighted by the signing of striker Lawrence Shankland from Hearts. Röhl's coaching pedigree includes stints at RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich, and Sheffield Wednesday, where he earned praise for stabilising the team before his move to Glasgow.

Rangers Football Club is actively pursuing a managerial change, with formal overtures made to Heart of Midlothian's Derek McInnes to become the next head coach at Ibrox.

This development follows growing indications that current manager Danny Röhl is on the brink of leaving to join Austrian champions RB Salzburg. The timing of these talks coincides with the presence of Rangers' senior figures, chairman Andrew Cavanagh and chief executive Jim Gillespie, in Boston for Scotland's World Cup group stage match against Haiti.

Both executives are expected to engage in crucial discussions regarding the transition, potentially finalising terms that could see McInnes, 54, return to the club where he once played as a defender. McInnes's potential appointment carries significant narrative weight, given his history with Rangers. In 2017, he was linked with the managerial vacancy but ultimately chose to remain at Aberdeen, where he had built a formidable reputation.

His subsequent move to Hearts has been largely successful; in his debut season at Tynecastle, he guided the Edinburgh side to a second‑place finish in the Scottish Premiership, narrowly missing out on the title to Celtic on the final day. That achievement, combined with his prior experience in the Scottish top flight, makes him an attractive candidate for a Rangers side keen to re‑establish domestic dominance after finishing third last term under Röhl.

Röhl's anticipated departure represents another chapter in a rapidly evolving era for Rangers. The German coach arrived at Ibrox in October 2023, tasked with steadying a ship that had begun to wobble under predecessor Russell Martin. He succeeded in reinvigorating the team, steering them into a prolonged title challenge before ultimately finishing third.

Despite a trophyless season-exiting both the Scottish Cup at the quarter‑final stage and the League Cup at the semi‑final stage-Röhl earned praise for his tactical acumen and for nurturing a competitive squad. However, the lure of RB Salzburg, a club with a strong European pedigree and a track record of developing young talent, appears too compelling to resist.

Röhl's previous roles include assistant positions at RB Leipzig under Ralph Hasenhüttl, Southampton, and Bayern Munich, where he was part of the coaching staff that won the Bundesliga and Champions League in 2020. His first full managerial job came at Sheffield Wednesday, where he masterminded a Championship survival after a difficult start.

Rangers' pursuit of McInnes must navigate contractual complexities; Röhl still has two years remaining on his Ibrox deal, meaning any compensation negotiation will be necessary if Salzburg wish to secure his services. The club's hierarchy, including newly appointed CEO Jim Gillespie, executive director Fraser Thornton, technical director Dan Purdy, and consultant Stig Inge Bjørnebye, are already orchestrating a broader squad overhaul.

The first major arrival is striker Lawrence Shankland, who joined from Hearts on a free transfer after activating a release clause. Shankland's 20 goals in all competitions last season highlight the ambition to strengthen the attacking options. The convergence of these events-Röhl's imminent exit, McInnes's probable arrival, and an ongoing structural rebuild-marks a pivotal moment for Rangers.

With the World Cup match serving as an informal networking hub for Scottish football executives, the decisions made in the coming days could shape the club's trajectory for years to come





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