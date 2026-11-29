Rangers confirm no January loan for Dragojevic. Derek McInnes plans increased usage during busy fixture list despite limited recent starts and strong statistical performance.

Rangers Football Club has confirmed that young midfielder Dragojevic will remain with the squad for the immediate future, ruling out any January loan move despite limited recent playing time in the Premiership. The decision aligns with manager Derek McInnes strategy to integrate the player more deeply into the team setup during a critically busy period of fixtures. This announcement provides clarity for fans and stakeholders who have speculated on the player's immediate future following his slow integration into Scottish football.

Strategic Integration During Busy Fixtures

Rangers will not loan out Dragojevic in January, ensuring he stays within the squad as they navigate a congested calendar. The club is preparing for six games over the next four weeks, a schedule that necessitates squad rotation and broader depth across all positions. McInnes has indicated that Dragojevic is now sufficiently acclimatized to the demands and style of Scottish football to benefit from this increased workload.

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Although the twenty-year-old has only featured for forty-eight minutes in the Premiership since joining the club in the summer, the coaching staff views his development timeline positively. The lack of game time is not seen as a failure of potential, but rather a result of the team's current high level of performance. With the squad achieving consistent results, McInnes has been reluctant to change a winning lineup, which has inadvertently limited opportunities for the younger player to break into the starting eleven.

Performance Metrics and Statistical Profile

Despite the scarcity of minutes on the pitch, Dragojevic's underlying performance metrics suggest he possesses the technical and physical attributes required for the league. He ranks among the best players in the Premiership for duels won, averaging six point three two per ninety minutes. This statistic highlights his aggressive and effective engagement in physical battles, a crucial trait for a midfielder at this level.

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Furthermore, his passing accuracy remains robust, with five hundred and fifty one successful passes recorded per ninety minutes. His defensive contributions average six point zero seven per ninety minutes, indicating a well-rounded defensive work rate. These figures demonstrate that when given the ball and opportunities to play, he executes his role with a high degree of competence and reliability.

Squad Rotation and Future Opportunities

The immediate upcoming period presents a clear pathway for Dragojevic to earn more playing time due to the sheer volume of matches. With six games scheduled in the next four weeks, rotation becomes a tactical necessity rather than a choice. McInnes has acknowledged that the busy schedule will provide assurances that Dragojevic will receive opportunities in the side, allowing him to prove his fitness and tactical understanding.

Dragojevic has featured from the bench only once in Rangers last ten games across league and cup competitions. His last start came against Jablonec in August, marking a significant gap in consecutive match involvement. However, the transition from bench appearances to regular rotational starts is viewed as the next logical step in his development curve within the first team structure.

Market Restrictions and Long-Term Plans

It is important to note that Dragojevic cannot leave Tannadice in January if he were to be moved elsewhere, as he has already played for two clubs this season under transfer regulations. This restriction effectively removes any external loan interest, forcing the club to manage his development internally. He is expected to view this stability as a positive factor, allowing him to focus entirely on his performance without the distraction of a potential transfer.

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Rangers are under no pressure to bolster their midfield options immediately, with the club likely to wait until next summer for any major recruitment. This patience gives Dragojevic more time to impress within the current system without facing immediate competition from new signings. The management team believes that giving him additional time to adapt and showcase his abilities in a winning environment is the best approach for his long-term growth and the team's success.