Derek McInnes praises Rangers resilience as they edge Aberdeen 3-2, moving to within one point of league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Rangers manager Derek McInnes acknowledged his squad's initial complacency after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Aberdeen at Ibrox. The win brings Rangers within a single point of league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Rangers Overcome Complacency to Beat Aberdeen

McInnes admitted that his team's naivety made securing the three points significantly more difficult than necessary. Despite the early struggle, he praised the squad's ability to respond and complete the task against a stubborn opponent. The result extends Rangers' unbeaten run to fourteen consecutive matches.

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Aberdeen took the lead into the halftime break through a header from Brad Lyons. The visitors defended resolutely in the first half, weathering an early storm from the home side. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second half with a rapid offensive burst.

McInnes was visibly unhappy with the first-half performance, prompting a triple substitution at the break. Findlay Curtis, Tuur Rommens, and Kim Min-Su were introduced to inject fresh energy into the Rangers lineup. The changes had an immediate and transformative effect on the game's dynamics.

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McInnes Demands Higher Standards From His Squad

The Rangers manager emphasized that the team cannot rely on outscoring opponents every time they drop a defensive initiative. He noted that the side played too cautiously after establishing a commanding lead, which allowed Aberdeen to mount a serious comeback attempt. This lapse in concentration was a clear point of concern for the coach.

McInnes highlighted the speed, intensity, and intelligence displayed during the second-half surge as key to the turnaround. He acknowledged that while the victory was secured, the manner of the win required reflection. The manager insisted that such complacency must be eliminated to maintain their challenge at the top of the table.

The manager celebrated the impact of his substitutions and the team's ability to dig deep in a tense finale. He stated that winning is the primary objective, and the squad successfully navigated the pressure to keep their title hopes alive. The performance demonstrated the grit required to compete in the Scottish Premiership.

Ryan Naderi Continues to Shine for Rangers

Ryan Naderi once again proved instrumental for the home side, contributing significantly to the attack. The 23-year-old striker has been a reliable figure during injuries to Youssef Chermiti and Lawrence Shankland. His form has been vital in keeping Rangers competitive in both domestic and cup competitions.

Naderi scored one of the goals during the decisive 11-minute period that flipped the scoreline from 1-1 to 3-1. He also provided a perfectly weighted assist for Djeidi Gassama, showcasing his technical ability and confidence. Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd praised Naderi's outstanding goal return and his importance to the team.

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The forward has recorded 13 goal contributions in 13 league appearances, including eight goals and five assists. He possesses the highest expected goals and expected goals per 90 minutes in the Scottish Premiership. His recent form includes scoring the winner in the Premier Sports Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden.

Aberdeen Show Progress Under New Management

Despite the defeat, Aberdeen demonstrated significant improvement under new head coach Mario Frick. The visitors pushed Rangers all the way and created several opportunities in the closing stages. Aberdeen legend Willie Miller praised the performance as one of the best he had seen from the Dons in recent years.

Frick has shown willingness to integrate young talent, with 15-year-old Andrew Fasanya making an appearance. Twenty-year-old Findlay Marshall was a standout performer, scoring a consolation goal for the visitors. Miller described the team as having a clear idea and bond with the supporters, signaling a positive future trajectory.

Rangers now look ahead to a crucial match against Falkirk on Saturday. A victory there would see them move top of the table for only the second time this season. Celtic will face Hearts on Sunday, meaning the outcome of that match will also influence the final standings. The title race remains wide open with both clubs in close contention.

Rangers have won six points from losing positions this season, a statistic matched only by St Johnstone and Celtic. This resilience has bolstered belief among the fanbase, who are eager for a league title after a six-year drought. The team's ability to grind out results will be essential in the final stretch of the campaign.