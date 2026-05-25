Rangers News: Lawrence Shankland to Join for Free, Talks with Celtic for Marcelo Saracchi Stall, and More

This news article covers various topics related to Rangers, including the potential free transfer of Lawrence Shankland from Heart of Midlothian, the stalled talks between Celtic and Boca Juniors for a permanent move for Marcelo Saracchi, and more.

Rangers reportedly can sign Lawrence Shankland for free from Heart of Midlothian, but Celtic's talks about a permanent move for Marcelo Saracchi from Boca Juniors are said to have stalled.

Lawrence Shankland is flying back to Glasgow from holiday to have a medical and complete a transfer to Rangers, who have offered him a two-year contract - with an option of a third - and will join the Ibrox club for free because of a clause in his Hearts contract. Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland will sign for Rangers after agreeing personal terms with the club he supported as a boy.

Lawrence Shankland could overtake centre-half Emmanuel Fernandez and midfielder Nicolas Raskin as Rangers' new captain should the Scotland striker complete his transfer from Heart of Midlothian. Rangers have been told they must outbid Portsmouth, who had an offer rejected in January, if they wish to complete a deal to sign 22-year-old centre-half Luke Graham from Dundee this summer.

Rangers rejected Monaco's £10m loan to permanent offer for Djeidi Gassama in January, but the 22-year-old winger and the Ibrox club would be open to a similar offer this summer. Dan Neil is to hold talks with Rangers as the 24-year-old midfielder comes to the end of his Sunderland contract after finishing the season on loan to Ipswich Town as they won promotion to the Premier League.

Hull City's promotion to the Premier League will make it harder for Rangers to pursue their interest in 24-year-old Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt, who scored 14 goals on loan to the Tigers this season. Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho has confirmed that he wants to stay with Celtic, who have the option to extend the 29-year-old's deal by a further 12 months if they wish.

Marcelo Saracchi will return to Boca Juniors for the second half of their season after talks with Celtic about turning the 28-year-old left-back's loan into a permanent transfer ground to a halt. Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie claims Reo Hatate's absence from the team is because the 28-year-old Japan midfielder has fallen out with interim manager Martin O'Neill.

Preston North End have until 1 June to activate their clause to make Alfie Devine's loan from Tottenham Hotspur permanent for £4.5m and Celtic could pursue their interest in the 21-year-old forward if they do not complete the deal by then. Volendam midfielder Juninho Bacuna says Steven Gerrard's departure from Rangers prevented him establishing himself on loan at Ibrox, but the 28-year-old is hoping to help former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat steer Curacao to victory in this month's World Cup warm-up against Scotland.

Kusini Yengi believes he can fight his way into new manager Stephen Robinson's plans if he returns to Aberdeen this summer, but he could yet stay with Cerezo Osaka should the Dons cancel his contract as the J-League club are unwilling to pay a fee for the 27-year-old striker after his loan spell was cut short through injury. Hull City striker Oli McBurnie insists there are 'no hard feelings' between himself and Scotland head coach Steve Clarke after he was left out of their World Cup squad.

Robbie Keane, who has been linked with the Celtic manager's job, says 'the time is right for me to move on' after resigning as Ferencvaros head coach following their second-place finish behind Gyori ETO in the Hungarian top flight





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