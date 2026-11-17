Rangers are set to activate the £800,000 buy option for Ben Penrice. AEK Athens seeks renegotiation, but the club remains the favorite after the defender's strong loan performances.

Rangers Football Club is preparing to exercise their contractual right to permanently sign Ben Penrice from AEK Athens. The decision follows a successful loan spell at Ibrox that has attracted significant attention from across Europe. The Glasgow-based club is eager to secure the 27-year-old defender as they pursue major silverware this season.

Permanent Deal Structure and Financial Terms

Rangers agreed to a specific financial structure for Penrice's transfer back in September. The total cost of signing the player will land at approximately £1.2 million. This figure is composed of a £400,000 loan fee already paid and an £800,000 option to buy that is now likely to be triggered. The agreement places Rangers in a dominant position during negotiations.

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AEK Athens are reportedly looking to renegotiate the terms of the deal. The Greek club aims to raise more funds from the permanent exit by adjusting the buy option value. However, this strategy faces resistance given the existing contract framework and Rangers' strong negotiating stance regarding the player's future.

AEK Athens Revisions and Competing Bids

Speculation has grown regarding whether other clubs could capitalize if the permanent move to Ibrox falls through. Clubs across Europe are now lined up to potentially sign Penrice should Rangers fail to secure the transfer. Despite this widespread interest, a permanent move to Rangers remains the most probable outcome according to industry insiders.

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Penrice has become a crucial component of Derek McInnes' tactical setup since his arrival on loan. His standout performances have made him a favorite among both the manager and the fans at Ibrox. This level of integration makes it unlikely that the player or the clubs involved would entertain a departure to other European rivals.

Player Sentiment and Club Ambitions

Reports indicate that Ben Penrice is happy to remain at Ibrox and is not considering a move elsewhere. Sources suggest there is a clear willingness from the player to secure the permanent deal with Rangers. This positive sentiment aligns with the club's ambitions to retain key contributors for their current campaign.

Internal sources confirm that Rangers are determined to trigger the buy option sooner rather than later. The club views Penrice as an essential part of their long-term plans and immediate squad depth. Ensuring he remains part of the team is a priority as they target domestic success and European competition.

Next Steps in Transfer Process

On 15 November, it was revealed that the club plans to formalize the permanent transfer. The Ibrox administration is working to finalize the paperwork to ensure Penrice is officially registered as a permanent squad member. This administrative step is crucial for the club's planning and registration requirements.

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Rangers remain relaxed about the situation despite external speculation. The club holds all the cards regarding Penrice's future due to the pre-agreed buy option. Industry experts believe that the deal will proceed smoothly given the mutual interest and the financial terms already established between the two organizations.