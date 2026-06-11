The article discusses the potential leadership change at Rangers, with reports suggesting that Austrian giants RB Salzburg have identified Danny Rohl as their top target to succeed the current manager, Russell Martin. It also mentions the interest of Bundesliga clubs Wolfsburg and Union Berlin in Rohl, and the potential impact of his departure on the Light Blues' American owners and the team's rebuilding process.

rebuild looks like it will be led by someone else after the shock news that Danny Rohl could be on his way. Discussions between the two clubs are ongoing, and his departure would leave the Light Blues' American owners looking for their third manager since taking the reins a year ago.

But it remains to be seen if boss Danny Rohl will still be Ibrox gaffer by the time they arrive. Reports from Germany say Austrian giants RB Salzburg have identified the Rangers boss as the man they want to take over next season. Steven gerrard has enjoyed title success with Rangers before and was given time and patience to rebuild a squad capable of taking on Celtic.

The former Rangers midfielder took Hearts to within three minutes of the Premiership title and would seem an obvious choice. Having lost captain and top scorer Lawrence Shankald to gers on a free, the Jambos will be keen to avoid losing another key figure to the team that finished below them in the table. McInnes has said more than ocne he's excited by what he feels is possible at Tynecatsle with Tony Bloom and Jamestown Analytics backing him.

Links to Wolfsburg and Union Berlin in his homeland emerged, suggesting he could be ready to head back to Germany. There are probably a lot of rumours going around. That was also the case last summer. If you go by speculation, I’d already have had 15 coaching jobs by now.

My focus is here in Glasgow. I like the job because I can compete for titles here and play internationally. It’s a very good role that I really enjoy. The German coach succeeded Russell Martin at Ibrox back in October and steered Gers back into a title race, only for their championship challenge to fall apart in the final few weeks of the season.

The Light Blues ended up finishing 10 points adrift of champions Celtic, who also knocked them out on penalties in the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup. Sections of the fanbase have been calling for the 37-year-old to be given the boot but Rohl - who was linked with the vacancy at relegated Bundesliga club Wolfsburg - has been publicly backed to remain in the post by chairman Andrew Cavenagh.

However, it's now claimed that talks are ongoing between the two clubs to take the former Sheffield Wednesday boss to Austria





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