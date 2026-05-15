Rangers Stars Rally Around James Tavernier Amid His Simmering Anger Over Ibrox Career End

A host of Rangers stars past and present have rallied around James Tavernier amid his simmering anger over the farcical end to his Ibrox career. The 34-year-old's plan to say goodbye to the Light Blues faithful after 11 years in Glasgow was kiboshed after he exited the matchday squad for the clash with Hibs after being left furious over Danny Rohl 's plan to start him on the bench.

A host of Rangers stars past and present have rallied around James Tavernier amid his simmering anger over the farcical end to his Ibrox career.

The 34-year-old's plan to say goodbye to the Light Blues faithful after 11 years in Glasgow was kiboshed after he exited the matchday squad for the clash with Hibs after being left furious over Danny Rohl 's plan to start him on the bench. Tavernier has come out swinging and claimed Rohl reneged on an agreement for the Ibrox skipper to lead out the team one final time by delaying an injection for an ongoing injury.

The German placed the blame on Tavernier, however, in an emotional address sent on social media, the long-time Rangers star aired his grievances over how his botched send-off was handled. That sparked an emotive reaction from players past and present with a trio of former team-mates rounding on the beleaguered German's handling of the situation. Former Ibrox winger Jordan Jones said: 'Shambolic treatment.

Be proud, Tav, every player who played with you knows how much of a role model you are to us and your family skip.

' Those thoughts were echoed by Todd Cantwell who claimed his former captain 'deserved better,' while gutted Ianis Hagi stated 'it shouldn't have ended this way. ' Cult hero Leon Balogun also fumed upon learning Tavernier's version of events, he said: 'You deserved so much better.

' Tavernier's candid admission also had a telling impact on the current dressing room with Mohamed Diomande, Djeidi Gassama, Jack Butland, Emmanuel Fernandez, Bojan Miovski, Ryan Naderi, Youssef Chermiti, Mohamed Diomande, Derek Cornelius, Connor Barron, Tochi Chukwuani, Tuur Rommens, Andreas Skov Olsen, Max Aarons, Nasser Djiga, and Liam Kelly all liking the post. Rangers icon Ally McCoist also paid a glowing tribute to the departing star, stating: 'Different class, pal.

Thanks for your magnificent service and the very best of luck moving forward.

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Rangers James Tavernier Ibrox Career End Rohl Plan To Start Him On The Bench Delay An Injection For An Ongoing Injury German Emotional Address Sent On Social Media Role Model Send-Off Was Handled Cult Hero Leon Balogun Ally Mccoist Daily Record Hotline Live Record Sport SPFL Scotland National Team Facebook Instagram Whatsapp Rangers Community Celtic Community

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