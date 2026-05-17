Rangers undergo 'summer of substantial change' as Cavenagh backs Danny Rohl

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh has announced a 'summer of substantial change' following the club's disappointing season. Manager Danny Rohl will not be among those changes, as Cavenagh backed the German manager who took charge in October and made a promising start to his tenure before falling away in the second half of the season.

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh has announced a ' summer of substantial change ' that will happen at Ibrox after the club's failures this season. Manager Danny Rohl will not be one of the changes, as Cavenagh backed him despite their disappointing results.

Under Cavenagh's leadership, Rangers have spent £30m-£40m on players in the past year since taking over the club. The season ended in disappointment for Rangers, as they finished 10 points behind champions Celtic and are set to undergo a significant squad rebuild. Cavenagh emphasized the need for mental strength and experience in the squad as they aim to bring titles to the club in the future





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Rangers Danny Rohl Summer Of Substantial Change Squad Rebuild Mental Strength Experience

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