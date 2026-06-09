Rangers youngster Robbie Fraser recalls playing with £100m Liverpool transfer target Yan Diomande

Rangers youngster Robbie Fraser has spoken about the time he played with £100m Liverpool transfer target Yan Diomande. The Ivorian teenager was tipped for a big move after impressing in a trial at Ibrox, but ultimately signed for RB Leipzig instead.

Rangers youngster Robbie Fraser has spoken about the time he played with £100m Liverpool transfer target Yan Diomande . The Ivorian teenager was tipped for a big move after impressing in a trial at Ibrox, but ultimately signed for RB Leipzig instead.

Fraser was part of the Rangers second string that took on Monaco's reserves in a bounce game, and he was impressed by what he saw from Diomande. He described Diomande as a 'freak of nature' who had bundles of ability and was great off either foot. Despite his talent, Diomande disappeared from the scene after the trial, and it wasn't until years later that Fraser saw him tearing it up in the Bundesliga.

Diomande has since spoken out about the trial, stating that his agent demanded too much money and that he would have signed for Rangers if they had pushed harder. Fraser believes that Diomande's ability made him worth the gamble, and he thinks that he will deserve his move to Liverpool if it comes about. Diomande's story has been added to the list of Rangers' recent recruitment blunders, but he remains a highly-rated prospect.





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