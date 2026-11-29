A rape survivor describes abuse at age 14, a forced marriage and a police decision not to act on her report, with guidance on getting support.

A rape survivor has published a first-person account of being attacked as a 14-year-old by a family friend, and of later reporting abuse by a police officer to her local force, which decided not to take further action. The account appeared in Metro as part of This Is Not Right, a campaign launched to address violence against women, run with the help of Women's Aid. The woman, who has not been named, says the alleged attacker was a 24-year-old man who had visited her family home many times before the assault.

She describes the attack as taking place in the family kitchen while her parents were out, and says she remained silent for years. Her account is published as a historical report, meaning the events took place decades earlier and she came forward only after a police appeal in her area. The alleged attacker has not been convicted of any offence, and his account of the events is not included in the source material.

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How the Police Investigation Into Alleged Officer Abuse Unfolded

The survivor says the local police force invited anyone abused by officers to come forward, which prompted her to report what had happened to her. After an in-person interview, officers told her they would investigate, and she initially felt hopeful about the process.

About a month later, she was told the force would not be taking further action. She says the officer had retired, had an exemplary work record, and had denied rape, claiming the encounter was consensual. She said the decision left her feeling deflated, and that it was hard to accept that her word had been weighed against his.

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She also says she regrets not speaking earlier, and that the process of being believed was one of the most difficult parts of her experience. Her account does not describe any statement from the police force explaining the reasons for dropping the case beyond the outcome she was given.

Forced Marriage and Long-Term Impact on the Survivor

The survivor says her life changed sharply after the attack, and that she was taken to Pakistan by her family at age 17, where she was told she would be married. She says her parents held her passport, leaving her with no way out, and that the marriage lasted 12 years. Her husband was six years older than her, and she describes the marriage as abusive.

She says she had her first son at 19 and her second at 26, and that she set out to raise them to be kind and to treat others as equals. She later left the marriage, and her father did not speak to her for six months afterwards. She did not tell her mother, who she says struggled with alcohol, and her next relationship did not offer the safety she had hoped for.

She now has a partner, whom she describes as supportive, and says he noticed her constantly checking her phone for updates from the police. Her account shows how a historical report can continue to affect a survivor's daily life and relationships long after the original events.

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Support Options and Reporting Steps for Rape Survivors

Anyone who has been raped, whether recently or historically, can access support in the United Kingdom. If the attack was recent and the person is still at risk, the advice is to ring 999 and ask for the police, or to go somewhere safe first.

To report a rape to the police, the source advises calling 999 or the non-emergency line on 101. An Independent Sexual Violence Advocate, known as an ISVA, can often help a survivor through the reporting process, and a person can withdraw from the criminal justice process at any time, even after giving a statement.

If the attack was recent and the person plans to go to the police, the source advises not washing clothes, showering, bathing or brushing teeth, and keeping the clothing worn in a plastic bag to help preserve DNA evidence. Rape Crisis suggests talking to someone trusted, or contacting one of the UK's rape and sexual assault helplines if police contact is not wanted. Injured survivors should go to their nearest A&E, while uninjured survivors can visit a Sexual Assault Referral Centre, and the NHS publishes information on locating one.

For historical rapes, support remains available, including from the police. The source states there is no time limit on reporting, and a survivor's account can still be used as evidence.