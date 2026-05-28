Raped Schoolgirl Speaks Out: 'I Can Always Feel Their Hands' as Attackers Walk Free

A 15-year-old girl, who was raped by three teenage traveller boys, has spoken out about her ongoing trauma and fear of seeing her attackers again. Despite the horrific nature of the attacks, the attackers were handed youth rehabilitation orders and walked free from court, sparking public outcry and referrals to the Attorney General.

A 15-year-old girl, who was raped by three teenage traveller boys, has spoken out about her ongoing trauma and fear of seeing her attackers again.

The girl, now 15, was one of two victims, aged 14 and 15 at the time, who were raped by two 14-year-old boys weeks apart in Fordingbridge, Hampshire. A then-13-year-old was also convicted over his role in the second incident and an indecent images offence. Despite the horrific nature of the attacks, which included gang-rape at knifepoint with the assaults filmed and one uploaded to social media, all three attackers were handed youth rehabilitation orders and walked free from court.

The girl's parents are now calling for the attackers to be jailed, stating that their daughter has 'not been protected' by the justice system and is 'still living this nightmare'. The decision by Judge Nicholas Rowland sparked outrage and multiple referrals to the Attorney General Richard Hermer KC under the unduly lenient scheme. The girl told BBC Newsnight that she 'can always feel their hands on her' and 'no longer sleeps at night' after the attack.

She also spoke about her vivid flashbacks, lack of motivation, and feeling like she's losing out on her potential. Her father expressed anger over the sentences and called for the boys to be given a custodial sentence of a minimum of two years. The girl's mother called for the boys to be on the sex offenders register for life. The other victim, now 16, expressed shock and distress at the boys' sentence.

Attorney General Richard Hermer KC acknowledged the public outcry and referred the case to the Court of Appeal, stating that there is 'an epidemic of violence against women and girls in this country'





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rape Schoolgirl Teenage Boys Traveller Community Justice System Outcry Sentences Trauma Consequences

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SNP Group withdraw no confidence motion in North Lanarkshire ProvostThe Labour Group said the timing of both the submission and subsequent withdrawal speaks volumes.

Read more »

Emily Atack speaks out about her difficult past and abusive relationshipsActress Emily Atack has spoken about her experiences of being in an abusive relationship as a teenager and being sexually assaulted at the age of 10. She has also spoken about her decision to leave school and move to London with her sister Martha after her parents got divorced. Atack is now a mother and is engaged to her partner, who is a materials scientist specialising in aerospace and nuclear applications. The couple are set to tie the knot later this year.

Read more »

Female submariner says Navy colleague raped her at FaslaneJake Wilson, from Gosport in Hampshire, denies rape and has lodged a special defence of consent.

Read more »

Man United transfer rejection confirmed as £60m signing speaks out on dealJeremy Jacquet has revealed Manchester United wanted to sign him from Rennes before he joined Liverpool

Read more »