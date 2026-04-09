Rapist Asks to Call His Parents During Arrest as Court Hears of Horrific Crimes

Bodycam footage reveals the moment a rapist and stalker asked to contact his parents after being arrested for rape, strangulation, and stalking. The court heard how the defendant terrorized his victim, subjected her to violence, and breached bail conditions by stalking her on social media.

Bodyworn camera footage captured the chilling moment Jack-Leland Webster, a convicted rapist and stalker, requested to contact his parents upon his arrest for a series of heinous crimes. The footage, released to the Manchester Evening News, shows Webster's surprise and initial reaction as police officers apprehended him at his Manchester flat. He was taken into custody on suspicion of false imprisonment, rape, and non-fatal strangulation.

Amidst the shock of the arrest, he uttered the words, 'Can I phone my mum and dad please?' and subsequently expressed a desire to inform his mother, adding 'I don't share the same name as my mum'. This pivotal moment underscores the gravity of the situation and the immediate consequences Webster faced for his actions.\The case against Webster, previously known as Jack Malone, unveiled a pattern of violent behavior and relentless stalking. In June 2024, the court heard details of how Webster, driven by unfounded accusations of infidelity, had held the victim captive in his flat. He blocked her attempts to leave and escalated the situation to a terrifying degree. The victim had contacted her ex-partner after he revealed Webster had been impersonating him to test her loyalty throughout their relationship. Webster, upon preventing her escape, physically assaulted her, strangling her while issuing a chilling threat. He then committed a sexual assault. After being released on bail, Webster flagrantly disregarded his bail conditions by acquiring numerous fake social media accounts. He used these accounts to relentlessly stalk and harass the victim, her family, and her friends. The victim was targeted by over a hundred fake profiles within seconds, with Webster also posing as her ex-partner. This blatant disregard for the legal process and the victim's safety further highlights the dangerous nature of his actions.\Throughout the investigation and legal proceedings, Webster denied all charges against him. His defiance continued even during police interviews, where he displayed obstructionist behavior, making light of the situation. Despite his efforts to evade responsibility, Webster was ultimately found guilty of rape and strangulation, following his prior guilty plea to stalking charges. On Wednesday, the Manchester Crown Court delivered its sentence, imposing a prison term of nine years and five months. The court also issued an indefinite restraining order against Webster. Detective Constable Lucy Hatton, the investigating officer, emphasized Webster's dangerous nature and the severity of his crimes. She hoped the sentence would provide reassurance to other victims of stalking and sexual offenses. The Greater Manchester Police is committed to taking all reports of such crimes seriously and bringing perpetrators like Webster to justice. The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of stalking and sexual violence on victims and the importance of holding offenders accountable for their actions





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rape Stalking Arrest Bodycam Footage Manchester Sexual Assault Strangulation Domestic Abuse Court Case Sentencing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England women: Keira Barry gets first call-up as Freya Godfrey injuredBay FC forward Keira Barry receives her first call-up to the England squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Iceland.

Read more »

Urgent 'call 999' alert after disappearance of girl, 17Sasha Stewart often visits areas in Southport, Bury and Manchester

Read more »

Napoli president responds to Conte: If he asks to leave, I’ll agreeAurelio De Laurentiis, president of Napoli, has responded to comments made by the southern club’s manager, Antonio Conte, regarding his suitability to stand as a candidate for the role of Italy’s national team manager following the departure of Gennaro Gattuso after the team’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

Tabitha Willett Asks for Kindness Amidst Negative Comments After Wedding and Pregnancy AnnouncementReality star Tabitha Willett has asked for kindness from her followers after receiving a surge of negative comments about her life choices, particularly following her recent marriage and pregnancy announcement.

Read more »

Bolton rapist, 74, lured woman to his house and drugged her before horrific attackStephen Biggs gave her an unknown substance, which led to her feeling 'drowsy' and falling unconscious

Read more »

Coroner asks for foreign drivers' rule change after Rudston crashReport demands an end to some foreign nationals driving unaccompanied on provisional licences.

Read more »