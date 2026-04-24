Rapist Jailed for Life After Public Confrontation During Trial

John Ashby, 32, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 14 years for raping a Sikh woman he mistakenly believed to be Muslim in Walsall. He changed his plea after being confronted by a member of the public during his trial.

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a horrific and racially motivated attack on a Sikh woman in her own home. John Ashby , 32, was convicted after initially pleading not guilty to charges of rape, robbery, intentional strangulation, and religiously aggravated assault.

The turning point in the case came during the trial at Birmingham Crown Court when a member of the public, witnessing the proceedings, directly confronted Ashby, urging him to ‘sort your shit out’ after the defendant was overheard muttering that the prosecution’s evidence was ‘all bullshit’. This intervention prompted Ashby to change his plea to guilty, averting the need for the victim to relive the trauma of the attack through direct testimony.

The attack occurred last October in Walsall, where Ashby deliberately targeted the woman after observing her on a bus. He followed her home on foot and forcibly entered her residence, subjecting her to a terrifying ordeal. During the assault, Ashby repeatedly used racial and religious slurs, specifically calling the woman a ‘bloody Muslim bitch’ despite her identifying as Sikh. He also made disturbing claims of being her ‘British master’, revealing a deeply ingrained prejudice and a desire to exert dominance.

The prosecution presented compelling evidence, including DNA evidence linking Ashby to the scene, fingerprints found on a vape device, and positive identification by the victim during a police identity parade. CCTV footage further corroborated the prosecution’s case, showing Ashby following the woman off the bus and acquiring a two-foot long stick used during the attack.

The harrowing details of the assault were revealed through body-worn camera footage from police officers who responded to the scene, showing the victim visibly distressed and receiving comfort from a female officer. The victim recounted in a video interview how Ashby switched off the lights and expressed his intent to ‘have fun’ with her, while simultaneously unleashing a barrage of hateful language.

The judge presiding over the case acknowledged the ‘ugly incident’ in the public gallery that led to Ashby’s change of plea. While the outburst was not condoned, it undeniably expedited the process and spared the victim the further anguish of a full trial. Ashby was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 14 years. This case highlights the devastating impact of hate crimes and the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.

The severity of the sentence reflects the brutality of the attack and the profound trauma inflicted upon the victim. The incident also underscores the vulnerability of individuals targeted based on their religious or ethnic identity. Law enforcement officials and community leaders have emphasized the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to combat hate crimes and foster a society where everyone feels safe and respected.

The West Midlands Police, who led the investigation, have been praised for their thorough work in bringing Ashby to justice. The victim, who was present in court to witness the sentencing, is receiving ongoing support and assistance to help her rebuild her life





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Rape Hate Crime Sikh Muslim Racism Walsall Birmingham Crown Court John Ashby

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