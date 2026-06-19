Rapist jailed for six years for Bristol city centre attack

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a rape attack in Bristol city centre. The victim, a woman in her 30s, was left feeling suicidal after the attack and has been praised for her courage in supporting the police investigation.

A rapist has been jailed for six years for his role in an attack that left a woman suicidal, as police hunt two other suspects who have since left the UK.

Nitesh Nitesh, 20, raped his victim in Bristol city centre in the early hours of March 29. The woman, in her 30s, was attacked in the Assembly Rooms Lane area of the city. She was helped by passersby and police were called to the scene at 3.18am. Officers from Avon and Somerset Police arrived within seven minutes.

Nitesh, who is Indian, was identified after police released images of four suspects they believed to be involved. He was arrested and pleaded guilty to rape at court. The court was told the attack left the woman feeling suicidal. In a statement read to the court, she said: Although, I am starting to do very well, I do not want to think about it as it sends me back to that place.

What kept me engaged with the investigation is also the thought that this could've happened to someone else, someone more vulnerable, or a young teenage girl. The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised that two other men are charged with rape in relation to the same incident. Police say they are believed to have left the UK and work to locate them is ongoing.

DI Simon Da Costa said: Nitesh is a dangerous sexual predator and the streets of Bristol are safer with him in prison for many years to come. This crime has impacted the victim physically, emotionally and mentally in a way that is impossible to adequately explain. She has been motivated to protect others by supporting our investigation and her courageous stance is inspiring.

I hope in time she feels immense pride at how she's played a key role in securing this sentence. DI Da Costa added: Although we released details of this crime at the time, we know people will continue to be shocked and concerned by what happened. When such crimes happen they will always be taken seriously and today's sentencing outcome highlights that.

Victims of sexual offences will be believed and we will help them access any support services they may need. Night-time policing operations are regularly conducted in Bristol, using both uniformed officers and colleagues in plain clothes through Project Vigilant, as they will be this weekend. This work, alongside other agencies, helps to make Bristol a safe city





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