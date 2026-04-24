Rapist Predator Sentenced to Life for Deliberately Infecting Partners with HIV

Adam Hall, 43, has been sentenced to life in prison for intentionally infecting multiple partners with HIV. The case involved a complex investigation and highlighted the devastating impact of his actions on the victims.

A 43-year-old man, Adam Hall , has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 23 years for deliberately infecting sexual partners with HIV .

Hall, a sex shop worker from Washington, Tyne and Wear, was found guilty of five counts of rape and seven counts of causing grievous bodily harm following a four-month trial at Newcastle Crown Court. He intentionally concealed his HIV status and engaged in unprotected sex, sometimes involving rape, with seven victims between 2016 and 2023. The victims included five men and two boys aged 15 and 17.

One victim recounted the devastating moment he received the diagnosis on his way home from school, describing a feeling of numbness and self-blame. Hall denied the charges and even falsely claimed some victims desired infection, but the court found overwhelming evidence of his deliberate actions. The investigation was extensive, involving 35,000 hours of police time, 450 statements, 1,600 documents, 670 exhibits, and testimony from 37 witnesses.

The court heard that Hall was aware of his transmittable viral load but continued to engage in risky behavior, disregarding the fact that an undetectable viral load renders HIV untransmittable. He operated on the Newcastle chem sex scene and used dating apps like Grindr to meet victims across the North East, as well as in other cities including Manchester and London.

Despite being diagnosed with HIV in 2010 and repeatedly advised to adhere to medication, he failed to do so, putting others at risk. Victims have spoken of the stigma and emotional trauma associated with the diagnosis, facing judgment and hurtful comments. Hall is only the second person in the UK to be convicted of intentional HIV transmission and will be placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life. The judge described him as 'dangerous'.

Hall had previously worked in bars and attempted to establish a charity for people with HIV. His defense argued he expressed remorse, but the court focused on the immense harm caused to his victims. The case highlights the importance of responsible sexual health practices and the devastating consequences of deliberate HIV transmission. The victims expressed feelings of betrayal, anger, and a loss of control over their own bodies.

One victim stated he was not given the opportunity to consider preventative treatment. Another blamed himself for trusting the perpetrator. The investigation revealed Hall’s widespread activity on the gay scene, demonstrating a pattern of predatory behavior





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HIV Intentional Transmission Rape Adam Hall Newcastle Crown Court

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