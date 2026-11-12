Two men convicted of raping Rotherham teenager are on the run, NCA says

Mudasar Hussain and Kamir Khan were convicted in their absence at Sheffield Crown Court of raping a girl who was groomed and exploited in Rotherham between 2008 and 2010. The National Crime Agency is appealing for information on their whereabouts.

Two men found guilty of raping a teenage girl who was groomed, trafficked and exploited in Rotherham around 20 years ago are on the run, the National Crime Agency has said.

Mudasar Hussain, 37, and Kamir Khan, 37, were convicted in their absence at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday. Only Ghazanfar Hussain, 42, was present to hear the verdicts. Mudasar Hussain was found guilty of 12 counts of rape. Khan was found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of trafficking for sexual exploitation.

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Convicted Rapists On The Run

Ghazanfar Hussain was found guilty of one count of rape. The NCA said Mudasar Hussain was on conditional bail awaiting trial and had surrendered his passport to the agency as one of those conditions. A spokesman said that, while he may still be in the UK, it is also possible that he has left the country illegally. Khan, who was on unconditional court bail ahead of his trial, is known to have fled the country on a flight.

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The NCA said its officers working to locate the two men are now appealing to the public for any information that could help. Ghazanfar Hussain has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday. The complainant, who is now in her 30s, was groomed and sexually abused first by Mudasar Hussain, then separately by Ghazanfar Hussain and Khan between 2008 and 2010.

Jurors heard how Mudasar Hussain and Khan plied a 14-year-old girl with alcohol and cannabis before raping her, with Ghazanfar Hussain also raping the teenager. The NCA said the girl was abused by Mudasar Hussain countless times over the course of around 18 months, at the house, in local public spaces and in his car. She told officers that Hussain used violence to coerce her, including threatening her with a baseball bat.

Details Of The Grooming

The agency said Ghazanfar Hussain, nicknamed Gucci, raped the girl when his brother left the UK for a period. The NCA said the girl met Khan, who was about 20 at the time, when she began frequenting a local takeaway where he worked. Khan, nicknamed Kammy, gave her food, money and cigarettes, and took her out on deliveries, leading her to believe that they were in a relationship.

According to the NCA, there were a number of times when Khan took her to a house where he asked her to have sex with other men who were present. She always refused, but Khan took her to a different address where he left her alone with a man, who raped her. The NCA said that, when Khan returned and found the girl in distress, he told her that he had owed the man a favour.

The trio were arrested as part of Operation Stovewood, the huge NCA investigation set up in 2014 in the wake of the Rotherham child exploitation scandal. The operation has seen officers target grooming gangs in South Yorkshire who sexually abused and exploited children between 1997 and 2013. The NCA says Stovewood is the largest law enforcement operation of its kind undertaken in the UK and has identified and supported around 1,150 potential victims, securing 60 convictions against 55 people.

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Operation Stovewood Context

Head of Operation Stovewood Philip Marshall said: The victim has shown tremendous courage in reporting the predatory grooming, exploitation and sustained sexual abuse these men subjected her to as a child. Mr Marshall said: Mudasar Hussain and Kamir Khan have attempted to avoid justice but my officers are determined to find the men, to ensure that both of them serve the sentences handed down to them in due course.

He said: Officers have been working with partners, pursuing numerous lines of inquiry in the UK and overseas, to locate Mudasar Hussain and Kamir Khan. I am now appealing for anyone with information that could help our inquiries, no matter how insignificant that information may appear, to report it. Mr Marshall added: I would like to recognise the continued bravery of the victim, who has already endured so much and who continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

Justice And Accountability

Our focus remains on securing justice for the victim and ensuring Khan and Hussain are held fully accountable for their actions. Melissa Garner, specialist prosecutor for the CPS, said: These defendants have now been convicted of their horrific and appalling crimes. Mudasar Hussain and Kamir Khan separately groomed a young and vulnerable girl with alcohol, drugs and gifts. They raped her multiple times between 2008 and 2010 at various locations around Rotherham.

Ghazanfar Hussain was quick to take advantage of the vulnerable victim when the opportunity presented itself. Their abuse has caused the victim serious and lifelong harm. Her determination in seeing this case through has been crucial in bringing these offenders to justice.