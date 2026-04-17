Rapper D4vd Arrested in Connection with Teenager's Murder

Los Angeles police have arrested 21-year-old musician David Burke, known as D4vd, in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. Rivas's dismembered remains were discovered in a Tesla registered to the artist.

The music world is in shock following the arrest of emerging artist D4vd , whose real name is David Burke, in connection with a brutal crime. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Thursday that Burke, 21, has been taken into custody and is being held without bail, facing charges of murder. The victim, 14-year-old Celeste Rivas , was reportedly last seen in the spring of 2024. Her family reported her missing after she left her home to attend a movie with Burke.

Tragically, Rivas’s remains were discovered on September 8th by investigators. The grim finding occurred in the front trunk of a Tesla vehicle that had been impounded at a Hollywood tow yard. Further investigation by the LAPD revealed that the vehicle was registered to D4vd, solidifying his connection to the crime. Details surrounding Rivas's disappearance and subsequent death are deeply disturbing. According to court documents that were unsealed, D4vd was named as a suspect in the killing as early as February. Petitions filed in requests for his parents to testify before a Los Angeles grand jury provided further chilling details. In these legal filings, Burke was explicitly identified as a target in the death of Celeste Rivas. The petition stated, "Target may be involved in having committed the following criminal offenses...: One Count of Murder." This phrasing suggests a pre-meditated element to the alleged crime. The family of Celeste Rivas has shared that she was only 13 years old when she vanished. Her decomposing body, discovered by authorities, was found to have been dismembered, painting a horrific picture of her final moments. The discovery of her remains inside a vehicle linked to the musician has sent ripples of disbelief and sorrow through the community and the music industry alike. The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division has been leading the investigation into this deeply troubling case. The arrest of D4vd, a 20-year-old artist who had been gaining significant traction in the music scene, marks a significant development. His rapid rise to prominence has now been overshadowed by these grave accusations. The public and fans are awaiting further information as the legal proceedings unfold. The LAPD statement has confirmed Burke's identity as David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, and reiterated that he is currently in custody with no bail set. The timeline of events, from Rivas’s disappearance in the spring of 2024 to the discovery of her dismembered remains months later and now the artist's arrest, is a stark reminder of the often hidden realities that can lie beneath the surface of public life. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to release more details as they become available





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D4vd Celeste Rivas Murder Arrest Los Angeles Police Department Homicide Investigation

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