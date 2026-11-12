Rapper Dakota McAllan Sentenced for Hockey Stick Attack

Melbourne rapper Dakota McAllan and accomplice Louis Zaza pleaded guilty to serious injury after a brutal assault involving a hockey stick in South Melbourne.

Former rapper Dakota McAllan, known professionally as Kiid Koda, and his accomplice Louis Zaza have pleaded guilty to intentionally causing serious injury following a violent attack in South Melbourne. The incident occurred on July 7, 2024, in an alleyway behind Tope Street, where the two men battered a Colombian national with a hockey stick and fists, leaving him bleeding on the concrete. Both defendants appeared at the Melbourne County Court on Thursday to enter their pleas, marking a significant development in the prosecution of the brutal assault.

The Core Details and Violent Mechanism

The violent sequence began when McAllan and his girlfriend were interrupted while intimate in a Hyundai SUV parked in the laneway. The Colombian national punched the vehicle window and gestured for them to exit, prompting McAllan to drive away. However, the driver followed the victim, who was intoxicated and attempting to open other cars, before recruiting his cousin Louis Zaza to join him. Text messages presented to the court reveal explicit planning, with McAllan stating they 'gotta bash this c***' and confirming the victim was waiting for them.

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Upon arriving at the scene, McAllan retrieved a hockey stick stored in his car, while Zaza carried a lighter. Court footage captured a 38-second assault where McAllan struck the victim multiple times while he lay on the ground. Zaza participated by kicking the man in the buttocks and punching his head repeatedly. Prosecutors noted that the victim was hit approximately 20 times during the coordinated attack.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Dakota McAllan, 26, and Louis Zaza, 30, both appeared before the County Court to plead guilty to intentionally causing serious injury. The defense presented a psychological report for McAllan, attributing his actions to unresolved trauma from witnessing his father abuse his mother. McAllan told the court he was on 'autopilot' and acted disproportionately due to a 'sense of cowardice' fueled by past experiences of helplessness.

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The text message exchanges between McAllan and Zaza provided crucial insight into their mindset before the assault. McAllan described the victim as looking like a 'crackhead' who was pushing trolleys into cars. Zaza responded by advising caution, noting 'he ain't going anywhere,' and confirming he would meet McAllan at the scene. These communications demonstrated a clear mutual agreement to inflict harm, contradicting any claims of spontaneous self-defense.

McAllan, who works as an NDIS support worker and community volunteer, faced serious allegations despite his community roles. The prosecution highlighted the premeditated nature of the crime, citing the text messages and the retrieval of the weapon. Zaza, who was attending a charity function wearing a shirt with a 'F*** cancer' slogan at the time, was also tracked to the scene shortly after the initial confrontation.

Real-World Impact and Legal Consequences

The physical toll on the victim has been severe and long-lasting. He suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain, requiring hospitalization for serious injuries. Medical reports indicate he experienced headaches and dizziness for six weeks following the attack and has been left with permanent scarring and nerve damage. The trauma of the event disrupted his life significantly, with physical symptoms persisting well after the immediate medical treatment.

Police investigation relied heavily on CCTV footage and vehicle tracking to identify the suspects. Investigators discovered a large pool of blood in the alleyway and located the victim stumbling in pain early the next morning. Officers arrested McAllan at his home in Noble Park, seizing the hockey stick, clothing, and mobile phone as key evidence. Zaza was also apprehended and brought to justice for his role in the assault.

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Both defendants are now awaiting sentencing following their guilty pleas. The case highlights the severe legal consequences of premeditated violent acts, regardless of the perpetrator's public persona or professional background. The Melbourne County Court proceedings have established the facts of the attack, ensuring accountability for the injuries sustained by the Colombian national.