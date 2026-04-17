Rapper Ice Spice Involved in McDonald's Brawl, Lawsuit Threatened

Hip-hop artist Ice Spice was embroiled in a physical altercation at a Hollywood McDonald's, which escalated from an alleged fan encounter to a street fight. Her legal representative has confirmed the incident and stated it has been reported to the LAPD.

Rapper Ice Spice , who recently gained significant exposure as a supporting act on Taylor Swift's highly successful Eras Tour, was reportedly involved in a physical altercation at a McDonald's in Hollywood on Wednesday. The incident unfolded when a fan, identified as Vayah, approached Ice Spice and her friend while they were seated at a booth. Footage obtained by TMZ suggests Vayah made a gesture that indicated she wanted to join them, prompting an exchange with the rapper.

The situation appeared to quickly deteriorate into a heated argument. Witnesses described Ice Spice gesturing towards the exit, signaling her desire for Vayah to leave. The tension culminated when Vayah allegedly struck Ice Spice in the face, initiating a wider brawl. Video shared by the Daily Mail shows the conflict spilling out of the restaurant and onto the street, where Ice Spice was seen being pushed or thrown to the ground. Ice Spice's attorney, Bradford Cohen, has since released a statement confirming the incident and asserting that the attack was unprovoked. He emphasized that the matter has been reported to the Los Angeles Police Department. The initial confrontation inside the McDonald's involved both women exchanging blows until a man intervened, pulling Vayah away from the scene. However, the dispute was far from over. According to the reports and video evidence, Ice Spice, despite being separated, pursued Vayah, leaping over tables in her attempt to continue the confrontation, with her friend following behind. At the restaurant's entrance, the friend attempted to mediate, but was reportedly struck by Vayah, causing her to fall into a table. While others tried to keep Ice Spice and Vayah apart, with calls for de-escalation heard, Vayah's associates managed to escort her away from the premises, temporarily ending the immediate clash. Once the main altercation subsided, Ice Spice returned to her booth. She picked up a phone that was lying on the floor, which she believed to be lost. However, after discovering it was not hers, she walked to the McDonald's door and threw the phone outside, reportedly shouting expletives at those involved. This action reignited the dispute with the man who had initially separated Vayah. Ice Spice and this individual engaged in a shouting match, with the rapper issuing aggressive challenges. The verbal confrontation continued as Ice Spice and her friend exited the restaurant. The artist was then seen engaging in a heated argument with a man from Vayah's group. When urged to calm down, Ice Spice reportedly retorted, questioning why she should relax when being touched and repeatedly asking about Vayah's whereabouts. The argument escalated into another physical confrontation in the street, where Vayah again allegedly struck Ice Spice, causing her to fall to the ground. Vayah later offered her account of the events in an interview with TMZ, stating that she approached Ice Spice and her friend with compliments. She claimed that Ice Spice responded rudely and told her to leave. Vayah then confronted Ice Spice about her perceived disrespect and impolite request. According to Vayah, the exchange escalated after Ice Spice called her a derogatory term, which then led to Vayah striking the rapper





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