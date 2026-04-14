Rapper King Harris, Son of T.I., Arrested in Georgia Following Traffic Stop

King Harris, son of T.I. and Tiny Harris, was arrested in Gwinnett County, Georgia, after a traffic stop. The arrest involved a firearm being seen in the car, refusal to exit the vehicle and a vape pen said to contain THC. This is not the first legal issue for the young rapper.

King Harris , the son of the renowned hip-hop artist T.I. and R&B singer Tiny Harris, found himself in custody in Gwinnett County, Georgia, in the early hours of Sunday. The incident unfolded following a traffic stop that quickly escalated, leading to a series of charges against the young rapper. According to reports from TMZ on Tuesday, law enforcement officers initiated the stop at approximately 1 a.m., citing the vehicle's alleged excessive speed well above the posted limit. The situation took a turn when officers purportedly observed what they believed to be a firearm within the vehicle. Consequently, Harris was instructed to exit the car, an order he reportedly disregarded. A subsequent search, as alleged by the outlet, yielded a vape pen containing THC, leading to a felony drug possession charge. Additional charges followed, including a misdemeanor count for allegedly obstructing officers and citations for various traffic violations. The circumstances of the arrest were further punctuated by Harris' attire at the time: a vibrant Pikachu onesie. The rapper, known for his musical pursuits and high-profile parentage, was eventually released on bail approximately five hours after his arrest. He appeared to document parts of his experience through his Instagram Stories, including a selfie taken while still clad in the Pikachu costume immediately following the traffic stop . He also shared a video of himself in the outfit on his account, where he described himself as 'living a good Pikachu life in Tokyo' before returning to Atlanta and experiencing an unfavorable encounter with the police. He shared another selfie in a post without the costume, making a crude gesture toward the camera, and also included a message directed at officers expressing his feelings and making a derogatory remark concerning a law enforcement official's wife.

The arrest is not an isolated incident in Harris’ history with law enforcement. In 2024, the rapper was accused of nearly striking a police officer at a Dunwoody gas station. He was later taken into custody after an officer reported smelling marijuana emanating from his vehicle. Subsequently, he was transferred to Pickens County on a bench warrant related to a failure to appear in court concerning a 2022 traffic stop that involved alleged speeding and driving under the influence (DUI). However, those charges in Pickens County were ultimately dismissed in August 2025. This string of legal entanglements underscores the challenges faced by Harris, who has consistently been in the public eye due to his parentage and burgeoning music career. The latest arrest, particularly its unusual context with the Pikachu onesie, has generated considerable attention and discussion across social media platforms and entertainment news outlets. It also throws light on the relationship between public figures and law enforcement. The incident prompts questions about the methods employed during traffic stops and the potential impact of such encounters on the individuals involved.

Furthermore, the case raises questions about the use of social media as a platform for documenting and responding to interactions with law enforcement. Harris' decision to share his experiences on Instagram, including both the initial moments of the traffic stop and the aftermath, offers a glimpse into how individuals are choosing to express themselves and share their perspectives regarding such incidents. The incident is a multifaceted event, encompassing elements of legal proceedings, law enforcement interactions, the influence of celebrity and media attention, and the role of social media in public discourse. The case serves as a contemporary reflection of the intersections between culture, law, and technology in the digital age. It provides a look into the lives of young celebrities and the pressures and responsibilities they face when navigating legal challenges.





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King Harris, Son of T.I., Arrested in Georgia Following Traffic StopRapper King Harris, son of T.I. and Tiny Harris, was taken into custody in Gwinnett County after a traffic stop. The arrest involved a firearm, alleged drug possession, and obstruction of justice charges. This incident is not Harris's first encounter with the law.

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