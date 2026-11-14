Rapunzel-Inspired Pickens Home Hits Market for $1.35 Million

Owners Jane and Derek Hodgin list their unique German-inspired mountain home in Pickens, SC, featuring a stone tower and repurposed materials for $1.35 million.

A fairy-tale residence built into the mountainside of Pickens, South Carolina, has officially entered the real estate market with a listing price of $1.35 million. Located at 297 Big Rock Lake Road, the distinctive three-bedroom property captures the imagination of prospective buyers with its German-inspired architecture and enchanting stone tower that evokes the legend of Rapunzel. The home stands as a unique architectural landmark within the lush, forested landscape of the region.

Architectural Details and Structural Integrity

The structure features a dramatic stone staircase leading up to the entrance, consisting of exactly 34 steps carved from rock. Derek Hodgin, who has a background in structural and forensic engineering, personally verified that the building was secure enough for his family of four to occupy safely. Although the couple purchased the property in 2021, they did not establish it as their primary residence until 2025, having moved into the new home immediately upon listing the Pickens property.

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Inside, the home boasts maple flooring that was sourced from an old basketball court, adding a layer of history to the interior design. The exterior stones were repurposed from a construction project at Pickens High School, while the steel gating was salvaged from a fire escape on a Houston high-rise. Granite in the walls and barn wood were acquired from a small town in Kentucky, showcasing the owners' commitment to sustainable and unique material sourcing.

Owner History and Property Features

Jane and Derek Hodgin, who are in their early 60s and grandparents to seven children, discovered the home while Jane was browsing available properties in 2021. They had a pattern of moving every 5 to 10 years during their lives, but this specific property immediately captivated them. Jane described the initial reaction to seeing the house as one of awe, noting that she found herself saying the structure was beautiful, while Derek stated that he knew immediately they had to have it.

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The home was originally built in 2011 and is based on a German children's book, though the specific title escapes the owners. The interior design includes a grand staircase that Jane describes as an engineering marvel. Despite the steep ascent, the couple noted that carrying groceries was manageable using a stair cart. The property also features a patio with a fireplace and a crow's nest accessible by a Jefferson ladder, which contains a ship's wheel and offers mountain views.

Lifestyle Benefits and Neighborhood Amenities

Living in the Pickens home offers residents direct access to trails surrounding the property and breathtaking views of the sunrise over the mountains. Jane Hodgin highlighted the incredible bird watching and stargazing opportunities available from the living room. The neighborhood is designed as a circle with a community lake in the center, which is visible from the house during winter months when the area experiences snow a few times a year.

The interior design continues the theme of unique craftsmanship, with a crow's nest described by Derek as resembling the hull of a ship. The upper level includes a balcony with mountain views that the family enjoys, with the grandchildren often visiting to explore the magical atmosphere. The property combines rustic charm with modern comfort, providing a one-of-a-kind living experience in South Carolina.

Future Availability and Market Position

The Hodgins are selling the home to move on to their new residence, leaving the Pickens property available for a new owner seeking a distinctive lifestyle. The listing includes all the unique features that made the home special, from the repurposed materials to the fairy-tale exterior. The $1.35 million price point reflects the unique nature of the construction and the scenic location within the Big Rock Lake Road area.

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Prospective buyers interested in this German-inspired retreat can expect a home that blends natural materials with creative architectural elements. The property stands out in the local market due to its storybook appearance and the thoughtful integration of recycled materials from various locations. It offers a rare opportunity to own a home that feels both historic and freshly designed for modern living.