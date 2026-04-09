Rare 5p Coin With Defect Sells for 100 Times Its Value on eBay

A 2012 British 5p coin, featuring a minting error, has been sold on eBay for £5, representing a significant increase over its face value. The coin's increased value is attributed to a defect caused by a cracked die during production. This event underscores the value of rare coins, prompting collectors to examine their change closely.

A remarkable instance of numismatic value appreciation has emerged with the sale of a seemingly ordinary British 5p coin for a price significantly exceeding its face value. This extraordinary event highlights the enduring appeal of coin collecting and the often-unpredictable valuations associated with rare or error coins .

The coin, dating back to 2012 and bearing the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on its obverse and Matthew Dent's Royal Shield of Arms design on the reverse, was sold on eBay for £5. This transaction, however, is notable because the coin was listed due to a perceived minting error which significantly increased its value. The seller, recognizing a potential abnormality, identified a 'small globule of metal' on the reverse side of the coin, which was attributed to a 'cracked die being used' during the manufacturing process. This defect, perceived as a scarcity factor, immediately elevated the coin's desirability among collectors. The coin’s journey from a standard 5p to a valuable collectable piece underscores how minute imperfections can dramatically change a coin's perceived worth. The coin was bought for £5, with a £1 postage fee, on Sunday, March 22





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