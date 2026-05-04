Rare Beetle Rediscovered in Northern Ireland After Nearly a Century

A carrion clown beetle, unseen in Ireland for almost 100 years, has been found on Benone Strand by a local beetle enthusiast, highlighting the importance of citizen science and biodiversity conservation.

A remarkable rediscovery has occurred on Benone Strand, a beautiful stretch of coastline within the Binevenagh Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Northern Ireland . A dedicated beetle enthusiast, Mel McQuitty, stumbled upon a carrion clown beetle – a species unseen on the island of Ireland for nearly a century – during a routine survey after work.

This tiny insect, measuring only three to four millimeters in length, had previously been primarily found in the south of England, making its reappearance in Northern Ireland a significant event for biodiversity experts. McQuitty’s observation, initially logged as part of her personal ‘beetle drive’ to enhance understanding of Northern Ireland’s biodiversity, was later verified by leading entomologists, including Dr. Roy Anderson, a renowned beetle expert.

The discovery highlights the importance of citizen science and the value of historical specimen collections in tracking species distribution and understanding environmental changes. The carrion clown beetle’s rarity is attributed to a combination of factors, including its small size, specific habitat preference – decaying animal carcasses – and the impacts of climate change.

Dr. Anderson notes that while he occasionally encounters similar beetles along the shores of Lough Neagh, the appearance of this species on the north coast of Northern Ireland is particularly noteworthy, suggesting a potential range expansion driven by changing climatic conditions. The find underscores the fragility of Northern Ireland’s biodiversity, which is among the most depleted in the world, with a concerning one in nine species facing the threat of extinction.

The work of organizations like CEDaR (Northern Ireland’s Local Environmental Record Centre), funded by the carrier bag levy, is crucial in collating and analyzing data from both professional researchers and citizen scientists to inform conservation efforts and biodiversity research. The historical records, dating back to 1894 from Portrush, prove the importance of maintaining specimen collections. McQuitty’s passion for beetles extends beyond mere hobby; she views each discovery as a contribution to a broader understanding of the natural world.

She emphasizes the importance of slowing down and appreciating the smaller creatures that often go unnoticed. Her dedication exemplifies the power of citizen science, allowing for wider geographical coverage and filling critical knowledge gaps that professional researchers alone cannot address. Helen James, Senior Curator of Natural Sciences at the National Museums NI, stresses the vital role of citizen scientists in expanding the scope of biodiversity monitoring.

The rediscovery of the carrion clown beetle serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that even seemingly lost species may still persist, and that continued monitoring and conservation efforts are essential to protect Northern Ireland’s unique natural heritage. McQuitty hopes her enthusiasm will inspire others to take an interest in the often-overlooked world of beetles, recognizing their beauty and ecological significance.

She even takes her beetle surveying kit on holidays, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to the pursuit of knowledge and conservation





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