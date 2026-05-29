Rare Blue Micromoon to Grace Skies This Weekend, a Celestial Event Not Seen for Decades

A blue micromoon, a combination of a second full moon in a month and the moon at its farthest point from Earth, will light up the sky. The event won't recur until 2051.

This weekend, the night sky will host a rare celestial event: a blue micromoon. This combination of a second full moon in a calendar month and the moon at its farthest point from Earth will not occur again until 2051.

The event takes place on Saturday night, May 30, 2026, when the moon reaches its full phase for the second time in May. The first full moon of the month, known as the Flower Moon, occurred on May 1. The blue moon designation comes from the rarity of having two full moons in one month, happening roughly every two to three years.

The last blue moon was on August 31, 2023, and the next one will be on December 31, 2028. However, the blue micromoon is even more special because the moon will also be at apogee, its farthest distance from Earth in its elliptical orbit. This means it will appear about 10 percent dimmer and 6 percent smaller than an average full moon. The moon will be approximately 252,360 miles away from Earth, compared to the average distance of 238,900 miles.

This makes it the smallest-appearing full moon of the year. The term blue moon has a colorful history. Originally, it referred to the third of four full moons in a single season. But a misinterpretation in a 1946 issue of Sky and Telescope magazine led to the modern definition of the second full moon in a month.

Despite the name, the moon does not appear blue in color. The micromoon counterpart is the opposite of a supermoon, which occurs when the moon is at perigee, its closest point to Earth. Supermoons, which have occurred several times in the past year, can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a micromoon.

However, the difference in size between a supermoon and a micromoon is not easily noticeable to the naked eye. The perceived size of the moon can be influenced by an optical illusion called the moon illusion, where the moon appears larger near the horizon due to comparison with foreground objects. This effect can make any full moon seem impressive regardless of its actual distance.

For the best viewing of the blue micromoon, find a location with an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon after sunset as the moon rises. Clear skies away from city lights will provide the best experience. While the subtle differences in brightness and size may not be obvious without instruments, the event offers a chance to appreciate the dynamics of the moon's orbit. In the Northern Hemisphere, the moon will be near the bright star Antares in the constellation Scorpius.

Observers south of the equator and across the Pacific may see the moon pass in front of Antares, briefly hiding it from view. This celestial dance highlights the ever-changing positions of heavenly bodies. The blue micromoon is a reminder of the intricate mechanics of our solar system and a special event for skywatchers. Mark your calendars for this Saturday night to witness a lunar phenomenon that won't be repeated for decades





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