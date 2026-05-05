Rare Human-to-Human Transmission Suspected in Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak on Stranded Cruise Ship

The World Health Organization warns that a rare rat-borne hantavirus may have spread between passengers on a stranded cruise ship, leading to three deaths and seven infections. The MV Hondius, carrying nearly 150 people, remains docked in Cape Verde as officials work to contain the outbreak. Human-to-human transmission is extremely rare, but WHO has not ruled it out in this case.

The rat-borne hantavirus, suspected of causing three deaths and infecting at least seven others on a cruise ship, may have spread between passengers in a rare event.

The World Health Organization (WHO) suggested this possibility on Tuesday, noting that some infected individuals had very close contact with each other. The MV Hondius, a Dutch-flagged vessel carrying nearly 150 passengers and crew, has been stranded at the Port of Praia after Cape Verde authorities refused docking permission. Health officials are currently working onboard to manage the situation.

Dr. Maria Van Kerhove, WHO's director for epidemic preparedness, stated that while human-to-human transmission is extremely rare, it cannot be ruled out. Typically, hantavirus spreads when humans inhale particles from infected rodent droppings or are bitten or scratched by rodents.

However, previous cases in Chile and Argentina have suggested human-to-human transmission. The MV Hondius departed from Ushuaia, Argentina, in March, heading toward Cape Verde. Of the seven infected individuals, two cases have been confirmed, while the remaining five are suspected. Symptoms range from mild to critical, with three deaths reported so far.

Dr. Kerhove reassured the public, stating that the risk of a wider outbreak is low, as the virus does not spread like influenza or COVID-19. The cruise operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, reported that two crew members—a British doctor and a Dutch staff member—are showing acute respiratory symptoms, with one in severe condition. The British doctor, who had been treating passengers, fell ill days ago. Plans are underway to evacuate sick passengers using specialized aircraft, though no final decision has been made.

A US travel blogger aboard the ship, Jake Rosmarin, released a tearful plea for help, highlighting the dire situation. Hantavirus is a rare but deadly infection, with only one to two deaths reported annually in the US. Symptoms appear within one to eight weeks and progress from fever and gastrointestinal issues to pneumonia. About 35% of infected patients die due to the virus causing blood vessels to leak and fill the lungs with fluid.

There is no specific treatment or cure. The ship may sail to Las Palmas or Tenerife for medical screening, but Spanish authorities have not confirmed this. WHO detailed the seven infected patients, including a 70-year-old Dutch man who died on April 11. His body was disembarked on St. Helena on April 24, accompanied by his wife





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