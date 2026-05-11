Rare Outing of Michael Richards in Two Years

Michael Richards, known for his role as Cosmo Kramer on the hit sitcom Seinfeld, has made a rare public appearance after two years. He has been working on a comeback, releasing his memoir and performing comedy shows. Despite the controversy surrounding his character's inclusion due to his past actions, he has been seen shopping on Melrose Place and appeared alone on Sunday in West Hollywood.

Michael Richards , Seinfeld 's beloved character Cosmo Kramer , has undergone a notable comeback from his racist meltdown , as seen in a rare public outing on Sunday.

He has recently released a memoir, attended comedy shows, and was spotted shopping on Melrose Place. Despite questions about his character's inclusion due to his past actions, the actor mentioned his insecurities and feelings of not being accepted. His memoir discusses his journey of self-discovery and finding acceptance after dealing with mental health issues





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Michael Richards Cosmo Kramer Seinfeld Racist Meltdown Memoir Comeback Performing Comedy Shows

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