High-value royal collectibles go under the hammer, featuring Princess Diana's hearse MoT certificate and King Charles childhood drawings. Discover auction results and upcoming lots.

Royal memorabilia is widely available in souvenir shops, but dedicated collectors seek rare historical artifacts that command significant market value. From childhood garments to automotive documentation, these items connect buyers directly to the monarchy's most poignant moments. Recent auctions demonstrate that unusual royal keepsakes, such as a handkerchief owned by Queen Elizabeth II, can sell for multiples of their initial estimates. This trend highlights a robust market for items that offer tangible links to British royal history and personal anecdotes.

Princess Diana Funeral Vehicle Documentation

Anglia Car Auctions in Norfolk is offering a unique piece of paperwork: the MoT certificate for the hearse that transported Princess Diana to her final resting place in Northamptonshire in 1997. The handwritten certificate, which was valid on the day of the funeral, is expected to fetch £400 when it goes under the hammer on December 5. All proceeds from the sale of this certificate will be donated to the Lennox Children's Cancer Fund, an organization supporting children with cancer. The framed certificate will be sold alongside a photograph of the late Princess and two editions of the Daily Mirror documenting the events of that week.

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Queen Elizabeth Childhood Items and Cake Slice

A cotton handkerchief owned by Queen Elizabeth II as a child sold for £1,700 at an auction, exceeding its initial estimate of £500 by more than triple. The item was specially made by the College of Arms in 1947 for Princess Elizabeth and features an embroidered crowned E cypher. It was used until 1952 when she ascended to the throne, after which she switched to using the ERII cypher. Auctioneer James Grint explained that the handkerchief fell into the hands of a collector simply because the Queen dropped it. In another notable sale, a slice of plum cake from the wedding of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1840 sold for £700 in 2023, doubling its estimated value.

King Charles Doodles and Historical Letters

A collection of childhood doodles and letters by King Charles is expected to sell for between £15,000 and £20,000 when the auction takes place on December 1. The drawings were created when the King was a schoolboy at Cheam School, and the collection includes letters where he refers to the head matron, Stella Jack, as a 'Dragon'. Stella Jack served as matron at the school from 1948 to 1974, and the items were discovered by her nieces after her death. King Charles maintained a relationship with his former matron, sending flowers and a letter for her 90th birthday. Additionally, a letter written by Queen Elizabeth II at age ten sold for £25,000 in February this year, far exceeding its £2,000 estimate. The one-page letter, written to Royal Lodge's head housemaid while holidaying in Cornwall, asked about the welfare of birds and goldfish and included doodles of animals.

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Wallis Simpson and King Charles II Artifacts

High-value artifacts from earlier royal figures continue to attract significant investment from collectors. A 14ct gold toothpick case owned by Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor, featuring her crowned W cypher, was featured in an auction in Essex in November this year. This item, which is an Imperial Russian gold piece, appeals to those interested in the personal effects of controversial royal figures. Meanwhile, a stained white baby shirt believed to have been worn by King Charles II as an infant sold for over £600 earlier this year. The shirt, which is approximately 400 years old, was found by a woman in Northamptonshire while clearing out a loft, providing a rare physical connection to the Stuart monarchy.

Market Trends and Collector Interest

The sale of these items indicates a sustained interest in royal history that extends beyond standard commemorative goods. Collectors are willing to pay premium prices for items with verified provenance and personal connections to key royal figures. The successful sale of Queen Elizabeth II's handkerchief at more than triple its estimate suggests that emotional and historical narratives drive market value. As auctions like the upcoming Princess Diana certificate sale and King Charles doodle collection demonstrate, the market for royal memorabilia remains active. Buyers are increasingly seeking items that offer intimate glimpses into the private lives of monarchs, from childhood letters to daily use objects, ensuring these historical artifacts find new homes with dedicated enthusiasts.