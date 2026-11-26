A rare yellow-bellied sea snake was discovered at Bolsa Chica State Beach, prompting officials to urge public caution and reporting due to rising temperatures linked to El Nino.

A rare and venomous yellow-bellied sea snake was discovered washing ashore at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County on November 22, triggering emergency warnings for beachgoers in Southern California. This specific reptile marks the eighth recorded sighting of its kind in the region, highlighting an unusual migration pattern likely driven by climate anomalies. The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County has joined regional authorities in urging the public to remain vigilant and report any encounters with these snakes or exposed sea turtle nests.

El Nino Drives Marine Species Northward

Scientists attribute the northward movement of these marine animals to unusually warm ocean temperatures associated with the El Nino weather pattern. While typical ocean surface temperatures along the West Coast in late November range from 55°F to 64°F, the waters have been significantly warmer, creating an environment that encourages species to travel farther north than their usual habitats. The accompanying air temperatures in Southern California have also been unseasonably warm, sitting in the mid-80s, which further alters the coastal ecosystem dynamics.

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Venom Risks and Physical Identification

Although yellow-bellied sea snakes are not considered aggressive toward humans, their venom is potent and can cause serious health complications if a bite occurs. Symptoms of envenomation can include muscle damage, paralysis, and severe breathing difficulties. These reptiles are typically 1.5 to 2.5 feet long and are easily identified by their dark backs and bright yellow bellies. Public safety officials stress that while the snakes are shy, their presence on the beach requires immediate attention and safe distance to avoid accidental bites.

Historical Precedent and Scientific Insight

Greg Pauly, a curator at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, notes that these discoveries could fundamentally change how scientists understand sea turtle nesting patterns along the West Coast. The last time yellow-bellied sea snakes were documented in California was on Thanksgiving morning in 1972, when one washed ashore at San Clemente State Beach during another strong El Nino event. This historical parallel suggests a recurring link between strong El Nino conditions and the appearance of these species in Southern California waters.

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Public Reporting and Safety Protocols

Researchers are asking the public to check along the high-tide line and among beach debris for stranded sea snakes or exposed olive ridley sea turtle nests. The optimal time for observation is at least an hour and a half after high tide when the water is receding, or during low tide. Witnesses are instructed to take photos or videos from a safe distance, including nearby landmarks to help identify the exact location, and send this data to nature@nhm.org for scientific analysis.

Sea Turtle Nests and Egg Protection

In addition to the snake sightings, rare olive ridley sea turtle nests have been discovered in Orange, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties. Scientists are asking the public to exercise extreme care around these fragile sites. Sea turtle eggs are off-white, roughly the size of ping-pong balls, and may appear cracked or exposed in the sand. Warmer waters near usual nesting grounds are believed to be pushing turtles to seek new locations to lay their eggs, increasing the likelihood of human interaction.

Strict No-Touch Policy for All Wildlife

Scientists have issued a strict caution that neither the animals nor their eggs should be touched or disturbed. Handling the snakes can provoke a defensive bite, while disturbing the turtle nests can destroy the eggs or expose them to predators. The public is encouraged to observe from a distance and report sightings to ensure both human safety and the protection of these rare marine species.