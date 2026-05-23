Rashee Rice Jailed After Breaking Probation, Facing Criticism from Chiefs Organization

Rashee Rice, a Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, has been jailed after violating the terms of his probation for a 2024 hit-and-run crash. The incident has sparked criticism from fellow players and fans, raising questions about the future of the Chiefs dynasty.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson sent an email to the Daily Mail stating that Rashee Rice declined to do any interviews. This follows Rice's recent arrest for marijuana possession and probation violation.

The arrest comes less than a year after Rice was sentenced to five years' probation and 30 days in jail for a 2024 hit-and-run crash. The receiver was speeding at 119mph before causing a multi-car collision, leaving several others injured. Rice pleaded guilty to charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. The receiver's probation stipulated that he avoid injurious and vicious habits and not use marijuana, narcotics, or dangerous drugs.

Rice violated these terms after just 10 months, leading to his current jail sentence. The incident has sparked criticism from fellow Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy, who questioned Rice's disregard for potential consequences. The Chiefs organization has shown support for Rice in the past, with players like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes expressing their desire to see him succeed both on and off the field.

However, Rice's recent actions have raised questions about his future with the team. The receiver's release date is June 16, and he will miss the start of the offseason. The incident has raised concerns about the future of the Chiefs dynasty, which has been struggling since Rice's 2025 season. The receiver's career is now in jeopardy, and his future with the team remains uncertain





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Rashee Rice Kansas City Chiefs NFL Probation Hit-And-Run Marijuana Jail Travis Kelce Patrick Mahomes

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