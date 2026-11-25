Rasmus Hojlund reveals Bruno Fernandes was devastated by Michael Carrick's sacking and backs Mauricio Pochettino to turn around Manchester United's season.

Rasmus Hojlund has revealed that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was devastated by the sacking of Michael Carrick. The Napoli striker also backed Mauricio Pochettino to revive the club after their nine-game winless Premier League run.

Hojlund completed a permanent move to Napoli this summer, with reports valuing the deal at 38 million pounds and others at 44 million pounds. He had joined United for 64 million pounds in 2023 and scored 26 goals in 95 appearances. United sit 19th in the Premier League after the nine-game winless league run stretching back to August. Carrick was dismissed, and new manager Pochettino must quickly steady a dressing room left shaken by the upheaval.

Also read Bruno Fernandes names club he could join after Man Utd: 'I'll never close door'

Ending the winless streak and rebounding from Sunday's heavy loss to Liverpool are crucial to escaping 19th place. Hojlund caught up with Fernandes and Diogo Dalot when Denmark faced Portugal during the international break. He remains in touch with compatriot Patrick Dorgu. The Napoli forward explained how the squad processed the managerial change while revealing he still tracks his old club closely.

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Hojlund Discusses United Reaction To Carrick Departure

In the international break when I spoke with Bruno and Diogo, they were all obviously devastated that Michael was going but also looking forward to some change, Hojlund said. I am still speaking with Patrick and I just wish the guys all the best and I am sure they will turn it around this season. I am watching all the games I can, especially from the red side of Manchester, he added.

Having experienced both highs and lows across two seasons in England, Hojlund noted how relentless global scrutiny magnifies every setback at Old Trafford. United is a massive club and you cannot take anything away from that, he said. There are so many people following the club around the world and you cannot really escape from it.

It is almost too high when it is good and almost too low when it is bad, so it is all about trying to be in that middle. I tried both the highs and the lows there. The pressure is part of the club. It comes with playing for Man United.

Hojlund Asserts Manchester United Is His Home Club

Before turning to the halfway line after scoring at the Etihad, the Denmark international held up one finger and told the crowd: There is only one club in Manchester. He later explained: There is the rivalry between Manchester City and Man United and obviously I have a past in Manchester United. That is my club. Nothing against City but United is my home.

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Despite United sitting second from bottom, Hojlund cited Bournemouth's rapid climb up the table as proof of how quickly Premier League fortunes shift. It is a temporary picture, I think they will get back to the top, the Premier League is like this, he said. I read the other day that Bournemouth were in the relegation zone after a couple of games, now they have won the last five games and are in the top half of the table.

Hojlund Backs Pochettino To Revive Manchester United

Drawing on his familiarity with the dressing room, he backed Pochettino to spark a revival. They have got a lot of quality, I have seen the guys training day by day and I know the players really well and they have got a great squad, good leaders, good professionals so I am sure they will turn it around. Hopefully they will get it right with Mauricio, Hojlund added.

Senior figures like Fernandes and Dalot must rapidly adapt to a new tactical regime to turn training-ground quality into points. Hojlund continues to thrive in Italy after his summer move, carrying his Champions League scoring momentum forward with Napoli. He netted in Napoli's Champions League match against Manchester City at the Etihad, where he made his pointed celebration.