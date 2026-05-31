RASolute 302 Trial: Daraxonrasib Shows Significant Survival Benefit in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

Results from the phase 3 RASolute 302 trial demonstrate that the oral RAS inhibitor daraxonrasib substantially improves overall and progression-free survival compared to chemotherapy in patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer, regardless of RAS mutation status.

At the ASCO annual meeting on May 31, 2026, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researchers will present groundbreaking results from the RASolute 302 trial, which tested the investigational oral RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor daraxonrasib against chemotherapy as second-line therapy for metastatic pancreatic cancer .

The study, led by Brian Wolpin, MD, MPH, director of the Hale Family Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research and Gastrointestinal Cancer Center at Dana-Farber, showed that daraxonrasib significantly improved overall survival and progression-free survival compared to chemotherapy, regardless of RAS mutation status. These findings, published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest a potential shift in the treatment paradigm for pancreatic cancer, a disease with historically poor outcomes.

Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at a metastatic stage, and current first-line standard of care is chemotherapy. For patients who progress, second-line chemotherapy provides only modest benefit, with most surviving less than a year. Over 90% of pancreatic cancers harbor mutations in the KRAS oncogene of the RAS family. Daraxonrasib, a daily oral medication, inhibits both mutant and wild-type RAS(ON) proteins, offering broad applicability.

In the RASolute 302 trial, 500 patients from North America, Europe, and Asia, previously treated with one line of chemotherapy, were randomized to receive daraxonrasib or a second-line chemotherapy. Results demonstrated a hazard ratio for death of 0.40, median overall survival of 13.2 months versus 6.7 months, and median progression-free survival of 7.2 months versus 3.6 months. Among patients with known RAS G12 mutations, objective response rate was 33.2% for daraxonrasib versus 11.8% for chemotherapy.

For all patients regardless of mutation status, objective response rate was 31.6% versus 11.2%. The safety profile was manageable, with common side effects including rash, oral inflammation, nausea, and diarrhea, and no unexpected findings. These results are the first from a large randomized trial evaluating a RAS inhibitor in pancreatic cancer. On May 1, 2026, the FDA granted permission for an expanded access program for daraxonrasib, reflecting its potential.

Dr. Wolpin emphasized that this targeted therapy could become the new standard of care for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, pending FDA approval. He noted that the ability to inhibit multiple RAS mutations makes daraxonrasib relevant to virtually all pancreatic cancer patients. The trial marks a significant advancement, offering hope for improved survival and quality of life in a disease where options have been limited. Further research will explore daraxonrasib in earlier lines of therapy and in combination with other agents





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Pancreatic Cancer RAS Inhibitor Daraxonrasib Clinical Trial ASCO 2026

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