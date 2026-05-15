Raspberry Pi founder warns overestimating AI could harm tech jobs and economy

Eben Upton, the founder of British computer maker Raspberry Pi, has warned that overestimating the abilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) could put people off pursuing tech jobs and hurt the economy. He said that some people are 'very inclined to overestimate what these tools can do' and warned against claims that it would destroy vast numbers of computing roles over the coming years. The rise of tools such as ChatGPT and Claude has led to predictions of huge job losses, particularly for tech workers and graduates. But some experts have suggested the technology is being used as a scapegoat for reducing headcount after a post-Covid hiring spree by many big corporates. Overestimating chatbots' ability to replace people could 'undo a lot of the good work that's been done, not just by Raspberry Pi, but by a lot of other organisations' in encouraging people into tech careers. The phenomenon could damage economic growth, as we need a supply of engineers. Raspberry Pi's devices are the most widely sold computers by a UK firm and are popular with people who do programming as a hobby. The founder founded the company in 2012 because he was concerned young people were no longer getting computing skills because mobile phones and games consoles were replacing devices that they easily programme. The UK has 'enormous' industrial capacity, but high energy costs are a challenge for firms. Britain has had among the highest energy costs of the G7 nations in recent years, which has proved damaging for businesses.

The founder of British computer maker Raspberry Pi has warned that overestimating the abilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) could put people off pursuing tech jobs and hurt the economy.

He said that some people are 'very inclined to overestimate what these tools can do' and warned against claims that it would destroy vast numbers of computing roles over the coming years. The rise of tools such as ChatGPT and Claude has led to predictions of huge job losses, particularly for tech workers and graduates. But some experts have suggested the technology is being used as a scapegoat for reducing headcount after a post-Covid hiring spree by many big corporates.

Overestimating chatbots' ability to replace people could 'undo a lot of the good work that's been done, not just by Raspberry Pi, but by a lot of other organisations' in encouraging people into tech careers. The phenomenon could damage economic growth, as we need a supply of engineers. Raspberry Pi's devices are the most widely sold computers by a UK firm and are popular with people who do programming as a hobby.

The founder founded the company in 2012 because he was concerned young people were no longer getting computing skills because mobile phones and games consoles were replacing devices that they easily programme. The UK has 'enormous' industrial capacity, but high energy costs are a challenge for firms. Britain has had among the highest energy costs of the G7 nations in recent years, which has proved damaging for businesses





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Artificial Intelligence Raspberry Pi Eben Upton AI Job Losses Chatgpt Claude UK Energy Costs UK Industrial Capacity UK Stock Market Success Story UK Energy Costs Impact On Businesses

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