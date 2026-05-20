Raven-Symoné, a 40-year-old actress and social media influencer, shares her thoughts on separating the creator from the creation when it comes to Bill Cosby's allegations and discusses her career as a famous child star and her involvement in successful movies and TV shows. She attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 51st Annual Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills, California, and participates in promoting the upcoming action comedy, Stop! That! Train! alongside a diverse cast. Additionally, she attends the timers of the six-season TV show, Raven's Home.

Raven-Symoné resurfaced to speak at the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 51st Annual Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, clad in a black pantsuit over a white blouse and patent leather Prada loafers.

Formerly known for her role as Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show, she also mentioned her involvement in a few successful movies, such as Dr. Doolittle, Dr. Doolittle 2, The Princess Diaries, and her role as psychic teen-turned-fashion designer Raven Baxter in the TV show That's So Raven. She expressed her views on separating the creator from the creation when it comes to Bill Cosby and the numerous sexual assault allegations made against him.

She also starred in the TV show Raven's Home as the main character, Raven Baxter, and played a mystery role in the upcoming action comedy, Stop! That! Train! , alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and a cast of drag queens.

Additionally, she is an executive producer for the game show revival, Scrabble With Craig Ferguson. She celebrated six years of married life with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, on June 18





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Raven-Symoné Gracie Awards Gracie Awards Foundation Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Allegations The Cosby Show Olivia Kendall Dr. Doolittle Dr. Doolittle 2 The Princess Diaries Just For Laughs Executive Producer Scrabble With Craig Ferguson Raven's Home The View

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