Ravens Legend's Son Sparks Outrage at NFL Draft with Bold Steelers Diss

Former Baltimore Ravens star Mark Ingram II and his son ignited a firestorm at the 2026 NFL Draft, provoking Pittsburgh Steelers fans with a direct and unforgettable message. The incident quickly went viral, highlighting the intense rivalry between the two teams.

The longstanding and intensely competitive rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers flared up in a dramatic fashion during the 2026 NFL Draft.

The event, typically focused on future talent, became a stage for a playful yet pointed confrontation orchestrated by former Ravens running back, Mark Ingram II. Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowler, was met with a barrage of boos as he took to the stage, a predictable reaction given his history with the Steelers and their passionate fanbase.

However, instead of attempting to appease the crowd or ignore the hostile reception, Ingram embraced the role of the antagonist, skillfully turning the situation into a memorable moment of rivalry theater. He initially addressed the Pittsburgh crowd with a teasing question, playfully questioning their hospitality towards a former opponent. This was merely a prelude to a more audacious act, one that would undoubtedly etch itself into the lore of this storied NFL rivalry.

Ingram then proceeded to lift his eight-year-old son, Mark Ingram III, up to the microphone, effectively weaponizing the innocence of youth in the face of adult animosity. The young Ingram, fully clad in Ravens apparel, didn't hesitate. With a clear and surprisingly forceful delivery, he exclaimed into the stadium's sound system: 'Steelers still suck!

' The impact was immediate and profound. The stadium, already buzzing with anticipation for the draft, erupted in a cacophony of outrage and disbelief. The child's blunt and unapologetic statement far surpassed the reaction to his father's initial taunts, demonstrating the raw emotional power of the rivalry and the willingness of fans to defend their team's honor.

The elder Ingram, clearly enjoying the spectacle, responded to the uproar with a defiant challenge, asking anyone with a grievance to confront him directly. This exchange, captured and widely circulated on social media, quickly went viral, igniting a firestorm of reactions from fans across the league. The moment was a masterclass in leveraging a public platform to amplify a pre-existing rivalry, and it served as a potent reminder of the deep-seated passion that fuels the NFL.

The incident transcended a simple draft announcement, becoming a cultural moment within the context of the Ravens-Steelers feud. The fallout from the incident was swift and predictable. Social media platforms exploded with commentary, largely divided along team lines. Ravens fans overwhelmingly celebrated the 'petty' and audacious move, affectionately dubbing the young Ingram 'Lil Truss' and calling for his inclusion in future NFL events as a permanent symbol of the rivalry.

Many saw it as a passing of the torch, a demonstration of how the competitive spirit is instilled in the next generation of fans and players. Conversely, Steelers fans expressed outrage and vowed to remember the incident for years to come. The moment became a rallying cry for the Steelers faithful, solidifying the Ravens as their primary rivals.

Beyond the immediate reaction, the incident also served to generate significant media attention for the NFL Draft, transforming a routine announcement into a headline-grabbing event. Following the uproar, Ingram eventually fulfilled his role as a draft announcer, formally announcing the Ravens' selection of Zion Young, a versatile pass rusher from Missouri, with the 62nd overall pick in the second round.

This strategic addition to the Baltimore defense aims to bolster their already formidable pass-rushing capabilities, positioning them to continue their dominance in the AFC North after a successful 2025 season. However, even this important draft pick was overshadowed by the preceding antics, a testament to the lasting impact of the Ingram family's playful provocation





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NFL Draft Baltimore Ravens Pittsburgh Steelers Mark Ingram NFL Rivalry Sports News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel to Seek Counseling, Miss NFL Draft Amidst Photo ControversyNew England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel will miss the final day of the NFL draft after photos surfaced showing him with reporter Dianna Russini. He has announced he will undergo counseling and addressed the situation, emphasizing the importance of responsible behavior and minimizing distractions for the team.

Read more »

NFL Draft Stars Shine on Red Carpet Before Big NightPlayers attending the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh showcased their style and excitement on Thursday night, ahead of the first round selections. The event featured personalized suits, family moments, and anticipation for the Las Vegas Raiders' top pick.

Read more »

NFL Draft 2026: Las Vegas Raiders select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with first pickQuarterback Fernando Mendoza, edge rusher David Bailey, and running back Jeremiyah Love become first three picks in the NFL draft; watch Day Two of the Draft from midnight on Friday live on Sky Sports, before Day Three begins at 5pm on Saturday.

Read more »

Raiders Select Fernando Mendoza First Overall in 2026 NFL DraftThe Las Vegas Raiders have chosen quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza, a Heisman Trophy winner and national champion, was the clear favorite. Other notable picks include David Bailey to the Jets, Jeremiyah Love to the Cardinals, and several strategic moves by teams like the Chiefs and Cowboys.

Read more »

Dillon Thieneman's Sister Steals the Show After Bears Draft PickChicago Bears first-round draft pick Dillon Thieneman's sister, Kiera Thieneman, went viral on social media after her appearance during a post-draft interview. The Bears selected Thieneman as the first safety in the first round in 36 years.

Read more »

NFL Draft 2026: Pittsburgh Steelers select Drew Allar amid Aaron Rodgers uncertaintyThe Pittsburgh Steelers select quarterback Drew Allar on day two of the NFL Draft amid uncertainty over the future of Aaron Rodgers.

Read more »